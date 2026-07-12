Giants Star Logan Webb Makes Decision on the All-Star Game

The San Francisco Giants have been among the worst teams in Major League Baseball this season, and with a team that’s full of what many believe to be overpaid veterans, there’s going to be significant changes coming to the historic organization heading into the trade deadline.

That’s in the future however, and for now, the team are focused on the upcoming All-Star Game, with two players set to represent the team in Philadelphia in the form of Luis Arraez and Logan Webb. The latter has been the Giants biggest star for several years now, but with the chance to pitch on one of baseballs biggest stages, he has made a decision on his participation.

Logan Webb Won’t Pitch in the All-Star Game

In 2026, Webb has been named an All-Star for the third consecutive season after leading all of Major League Baseball in innings pitched in 2023, 2024 and 2025, earning a name as one of the sports best aces.

The All-Star Game is just the place where those aces should be featured for the fans that tune into the game, but according to Alex Pavlovic, the 29-year-old veteran will not be participating in the game this year.

Thankfully for the Giants and any hope of a potential second-half resurgence, there’s nothing wrong with Webb and he will be lined up to make his next start for San Francisco when the second half of the second begins, and for now, it appears as though he’s prioritizing the Giants over a potential 1-2 inning appearance in the All-Star Game.

Logan Webb is the key to a Giants Turnaround

The San Francisco Giants have a roster that’s loaded with talented veterans, but thus far in 2026, they’ve failed to all be firing at the same time, and that’s led to this team having a 40-55 record that places them in 13th in the overall National League standings.

Most of that criticism has gone towards Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman, but Webb hasn’t been himself for much of the 2026 season either, as he has posted a 5-7 record with a 3.86 ERA across 100.1 innings of work in 16 starts thus far. It’s unclear if there’s any nagging injuries that the Giants haven’t made public, or whether or not Webb has simply been unable to figure it out, but if the team is to do just that, Webb needs to find his dominant self once again.

In the month of June, Webb was one of the best pitchers in baseball, allowing just three earned runs over 38.0 innings of work, but even with this dominance, the team have struggled to figure it out. Now, Webb will forego an appearance in the All-Star Game as he looks to stay healthy and get this team rolling in the second half, but if they can’t do that, he’s likely going to lose several key teammates and any hopes of contending for a post-season spot heading into the trade deadline.