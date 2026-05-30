How Did Logan Webb Do for the Giants in Return From Injury?

In a season full of bad games, the Friday, May 29 game against the Colorado Rockies was one of the worst for the San Francisco Giants.

While the Giants carried a three-run lead into the bottom of the ninth inning, they surrendered five runs and left Coors Field with an 8-6 loss, the club’s fourth in a row.

Friday also marked the return of Logan Webb, who missed the previous month with a knee injury. Certainly, there’s no positive spin to be put on the finish of Friday’s game. But when looking at Webb’s performance, there are some positives — and negatives — to take.

Logan Webb’s First Game Back Was a Mixed Bag

Starting with the bad news, Webb struggled with his control. Over 4.1 innings, he walked three batters and hit another. Four free passes is bad anywhere, especially at a hitter’s paradise like Coors Field.

Webb was also charitable in the field. In the fourth inning, he fielded a slow grounder for what looked to be an easy 1-3 groundout for the second out of the inning. Instead, the Rockies ended up with a runner on second when Webb, the 2025 National League Gold Glove-winning pitcher, overthrew first baseman Rafael Devers by several feet.

So, there’s certainly some room to grow.

That said, Webb also limited the damage. Only one of those walks scored. In 4.1 innings, Webb allowed only one run and three hits with five strikeouts. And while the Colorado offense exploded for a combined eight runs on three home runs over the eighth and ninth innings, Webb left with the Giants leading 3-1. So, even though there were some definite signs of rust, he left the game with his team in the lead.

The Giants Need Webb at His Best

To say that the 2026 season has gone poorly for San Francisco would be an understatement. Friday’s disastrous finish moved the Giants to 22-35. They lead only the Rockies in both the National League West and National League overall and have the fourth-worst record in baseball.

It also hasn’t been a great season for Webb. Prior to going on the injured list, Webb had a 2-4 record with a 5.06 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 48 innings. That’s a far cry from the pitcher who was one of MLB’s best from 2021-2025.

If San Francisco has any designs on getting back into contention in 2026, Webb will need to be at top form. That goes for a lot of players. That said, even if you believe the season to be a lost cause (and there’s no shortage of reasons to have that viewpoint), Webb getting back to form is vital for the Giants.

While 2026 might well continue to go south for San Francisco, much of the team’s nucleus is signed for 2027 and beyond. That includes Webb, who is signed through 2028. So, if the Giants want to see 2026 as an aberration and more or less decide to run it back in 2027, Webb’s success, or lack thereof, will go a long way in determining whether the team can bounce back. If he looks like one of the best pitchers in the game again for the rest of 2026, it’s a little easier to be optimistic about 2027.

But what if the Giants go the other way and just blow things up? Bob Nightengale of USA Today mentioned Webb as a player who could be “available to anyone and everyone” on the trade market.

Similarly, Nick San Miguel of Around the Foghorn noted that “A team in need of pitching would certainly be willing to part ways with a shiny prospect or two to get Webb.”

Webb’s track record certainly bolsters his value, as would the fact that he’s not a rental. That said, while trading Webb would certainly bring a decent haul back to San Francisco, that haul gets a lot bigger and better if he’s pitching well.