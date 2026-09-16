Giants Could Make Sudden Logan Webb Decision After Latest Slide

The San Francisco Giants must decide whether Logan Webb has anything left to gain from pitching during the final days of a lost season.

Manager Tony Vitello acknowledged that the Giants were considering shutting down their ace after Webb allowed six runs over five innings in a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres on September 13. Webb surrendered eight hits, including a two-run home run by Manny Machado, as his difficult second half continued.

“I think that’s a conversation at this point,” Vitello said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Vitello stopped short of announcing a decision. That distinction matters because Webb has repeatedly said he does not feel fatigued and wants to keep taking the ball.

Webb’s next scheduled turn has not been formally removed, so the situation remains fluid. A public shutdown would immediately shift attention from whether he should pitch to whether the club has any concern beyond workload, making precise wording especially important.

Webb’s Recent Numbers Raise the Question

Webb has a 9.55 ERA over his last five starts, a stretch that has pushed his season ERA to 4.31. He allowed six earned runs in his latest outing and has not looked like the durable top-of-the-rotation pitcher San Francisco has relied upon for several years.

The workload deserves consideration even if Webb is healthy. He led the National League in innings during each of the previous three seasons and has thrown 160.2 innings in 2026 despite spending time on the injured list with knee bursitis.

Shutting him down would not necessarily indicate a new injury. Teams outside the playoff race regularly protect established starters once the remaining games offer little competitive value, especially when the pitcher has carried a substantial workload.

Webb’s preference creates the other side of the argument. He has built his reputation around availability, and finishing the season could give him a chance to end an uneven year on a more encouraging note.

Giants Must Balance Competition With 2027

San Francisco also has younger pitchers to evaluate before the offseason. Removing Webb from the rotation would create another opportunity for the Giants to examine an internal option while avoiding unnecessary risk with their most dependable starter.

Around the Foghorn noted that Webb’s remaining schedule could include starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Those games would carry rivalry value, but they would not change the Giants’ place outside the postseason race.

The decision could also affect how San Francisco approaches its rotation during the offseason. Webb remains under contract and projects as a central part of the 2027 staff, but the club needs more stability around him after an injury-filled season.

For now, the Giants have confirmed only that a conversation is taking place. Until Vitello announces the outcome, Webb should be considered available—but no longer guaranteed to make another start.