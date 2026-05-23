Giants Get Major Logan Webb Injury Update After Rehab Start

The San Francisco Giants dropped their fourth straight game on Friday night, falling 9-4 to the Chicago White Sox at Oracle Park. At 20-31 and fourth in the NL West, the losses are piling up at a time when the team can least afford it.

The best news of the night did not come from Oracle Park. It came from Sacramento.

Webb Completes Rehab Start

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Logan Webb threw 3 1/3 innings for Triple-A Sacramento on Friday night, allowing two hits, three walks and one unearned run while striking out two on 62 pitches. Slusser reported that Webb should be back in the Giants’ rotation next week.

Webb went on the injured list earlier this month with right knee discomfort. Treatment worked quickly and he has been trending in the right direction since. Friday’s rehab outing was the final box to check before his return.

The timing could not be more welcome for a Giants rotation that has been stretched thin in his absence. Trevor McDonald has filled in admirably, emerging as the best pitcher in the rotation during Webb’s time away.

What Webb’s Return Means for the Giants

Webb is the anchor of this staff. He has made at least 32 starts in every season since 2022, and his durability has been one of the constants on a team that has dealt with inconsistency across the roster this year. A 5.06 ERA across eight starts before landing on the IL does not reflect what he is capable of, and the Giants need him back and performing at his best.

At 20-31, San Francisco is 11 games back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers and 8.5 games back from the third Wild Card spot. The margin for error is shrinking. Webb’s return gives the rotation a genuine boost heading into a stretch where the Giants desperately need wins.

Final Word for the Giants

Four straight losses. A depleted outfield. A rotation without its ace.

Webb’s return next week will not fix everything, but it is a positive step at a time when the Giants need one.