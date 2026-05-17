Giants Get Notable Logan Webb Injury Update

The San Francisco Giants have navigated a difficult stretch without their ace. Logan Webb has been on the injured list since the beginning of the month with a knee injury, leaving a rotation that was already running thin to fill the void. Trevor McDonald has stepped up admirably in his absence, but the Giants at 18-27 need their best pitcher back sooner rather than later.

On Saturday, there was reason for optimism.

The latest update on Webb’s recovery suggests things are trending in the right direction.

Webb Makes Progress in Recovery

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, “Webb is about to go throw a bullpen session,” a significant step forward in his return from the knee injury that landed him on the IL earlier this month.

Throwing a bullpen session does not guarantee an immediate return. Webb will still need to clear a few more hurdles before rejoining the rotation. But it is a step in the right direction.

The injury itself is not considered serious. Webb is dealing with knee bursitis, which involves inflammation around the knee joint that causes pain and swelling. The condition is manageable and does not typically carry long-term concerns, which explains why the Giants have remained cautiously optimistic about his timeline throughout.

What It Means for the Giants’ Rotation

Webb’s return cannot come soon enough for a Giants team that has leaned heavily on its pitching to stay competitive this season. He is the clear anchor of the staff and the one arm that changes the complexion of any series he pitches in.

McDonald has been a genuine bright spot since being called up, giving the Giants length and keeping them in games during Webb’s absence. Adrian Houser has also shown signs of turning a corner in May. But neither is a long-term substitute for what Webb brings on a consistent basis.

The Giants were initially targeting Webb’s return within the next week or so. Saturday’s bullpen session keeps that timeline on track.

Final Word for the Giants

Webb throwing a bullpen session is the best news the Giants have had on the injury front in a while.

The rotation needs him. The season needs him. At 18-27, San Francisco does not have much margin for error in the second half.

Getting their ace back healthy would change things quickly.