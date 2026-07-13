Giants’ Luis Arraez Shares Honest Quote Amid Trade Rumors

The San Francisco Giants have severely underperformed heading into the All-Star break. They currently hold the third-worst record in the National League at 41-55.

But second baseman Luis Arraez has been a true bright spot for an overall struggling team. Arraez was just named an All-Star after a stellar start with the Giants. But the now-four-time All-Star is one of the top trade candidates at MLB’s deadline, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The 29-year-old recently addressed the possibility of being traded.

“During media sessions here in Philly, Luis Arraez says he doesn’t want to be traded, but he says if it happens, he only wants to go somewhere he would play second base,” San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reported. “Which makes sense after all that work, outstanding results – if he’s there all year, he will win the Gold Glove.”

Why Arraez’s Complete Skill Set Makes Him the Ultimate Trade Chip

People who follow the MLB know Arraez for one thing- his elite bat-to-ball skills. But his defense was always a big question mark. He has now become one of the best second-base defenders in the league. Arraez has the second-highest fielding run value at the position, according to MLB.com. He is also currently posting a .330 batting average, the second-best in the MLB.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $12 million contract with San Francisco this offseason. A big reason for that was the opportunity to return to his primary position.

But Arraez’s contract expires at the end of the season, after which he can seek a larger deal. It makes sense for a struggling Giants team to see what they can get in return for the three-time batting champ.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan gave the Giants a 90 percent chance of trading Luis Arraez.

Even though Arraez wants to continue playing second base, the 8-year veteran can offer positional flexibility to a trade suitor. He has played all over the infield diamond, logging 8 games at shortstop, 80 at third base, 263 at first base and 448 at second base.

Arraez’s Stellar Season Won’t Stop Buster Posey From Making a Move

Signing the second baseman was easily President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey’s best offseason acquisition.

Arraez is one of the best positional players on the roster this season. The 29-year-old is currently posting a 3.0 WAR and is in contention to win his fourth batting title.

Many fans might be disappointed to see Arraez be moved after a tremendous first half of the season. But Posey has not been shy about trading pieces in the past. San Francisco traded relief pitchers Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers as well as outfielder Mike Yastrzemski at last year’s trade deadline. The Giants also traded Gold-Glove catcher Patrick Bailey earlier this season.