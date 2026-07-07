Giants’ 2026 All-Star Now Named a Top 10 MLB Trade Candidate

The San Francisco Giants could be selling at the MLB trade deadline for the second consecutive season. They are near the bottom of the National League with a 38-52 record and have multiple tradeable assets.

The most obvious player President of Baseball Operations could move at the deadline is second baseman Luis Arraez. The 29-year-old has been one of the Giants’ best position players. Arraez’s contract also expires at the end of the season.

Arraez continues to provide elite bat-to-ball skills, currently posting a .325 batting average. And the 8-year MLB veteran has surprised many this season by becoming one of the best defensive second basemen.

Arraez was recently selected for his fourth career All-Star team.

Luis Arraez Named Top-10 Trade Candidate

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel ranked the top-100 trade candidates and listed the Giants’ second baseman at No. 9.

Passan and McDaniel wrote about Arraez: “Arraez has done more to improve himself in the eyes of teams than perhaps anyone on this list. His second-base defense this year is among the best in the league. Teams also understand how valuable putting the ball in play can be in the postseason, and nobody is better at that than Arraez, who is going to lead MLB in strikeout rate for the fifth consecutive season. With experience at first base, as well, Arraez’s versatility expands his market, positioning him to join his fifth team in five years.”

Since Arraez is on an expiring deal, it makes sense for playoff-caliber teams to trade for a rental who could put them over the top. Plus, it does not make sense for the Giants to hold Arraez.

The four-time All-Star can garner offers across the MLB in free agency. ESPN gave the second baseman a 90 percent chance of being traded.

They also listed the Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates as the best fits.

Other Giants Players Named as Top Trade Candidates

Six other San Francisco Giants players cracked ESPN’s top-100 trade candidate list.

Only outfielder Jung Hoo Lee ranked ahead of Arráez. ESPN named Lee the No. 7 trade candidate and gave him a 50% chance of changing teams.

Third baseman Matt Chapman was the No. 15 player. However, San Francisco might struggle to move Chapman since the team owes him $100 million over the next four seasons and he holds a no-trade clause. ESPN gave the third baseman just a 25% chance of a trade.

Starting pitcher Robbie Ray (No. 22) is on an expiring contract. He was also given a 90 percent chance of being traded.

Right-handed reliever Caleb Killian (No. 50), outfielder Harrison Bader (No. 70) and reliever JT Brubaker (No. 77) were the other three Giants players to make the list.