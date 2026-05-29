San Francisco Giants Coveted $12 Million Infielder Becoming Top Trade Candidate

Things are not going as planned for the San Francisco Giants this season. Unless things turn around soon, they could be one of the bigger sellers at the trade deadline. Just who they could move is the question.

They would love to unload some of their bigger names, but that will be easier said than done. It’s hard to imagine a team taking Rafael Devers’ contract off their hands. However, the president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, could have some other players available come early August.

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One of those players is second baseman Luis Arraez, who would be the top second base option at the deadline. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed Arraez as the top trade candidate at second base.

San Francisco Giants Predicted To Trade Second Baseman Luis Arraez

The Giants open a weekend series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, 14 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West Division. The wild-card race doesn’t offer much more hope as they are 8.5 games behind the final spot. They do have 10 games before the All-Star break remaining against Colorado.

While that many games remaining against the Rockies could help them slowly creep back into the race, they need to do some major damage against Colorado. The Rockies are not the pushovers they have been the last couple of seasons. That could open the door for some big moves by Posey and the front office.

“Before we completely write off the 22-34 Giants as a trade deadline seller, it bears mentioning they have 13 games remaining against the even worse Colorado Rockies, 10 of which will be played between now and the All-Star Break. And if you’re going to climb out of a massive hole, that’s as good a place to start as any,” Miller wrote.

If they fail to make up some serious ground playing the Rockies, Arraez will be a highly coveted trade candidate. The second base market could be thin. However, teams would be looking to get Arraez for his bat, but don’t overlook his defense.

He is slashing 325/.366/.432 with two home runs and 20 runs driven in. Arraez has struck out just five times and has a 2.1 WAR, which is his best since 2023 with the Miami Marlins. He has won two Silver Slugger Awards.

“The high batting average is nothing new, but who could have possibly guessed 10 weeks ago that Arraez would be a Gold Glove candidate, too?, wrote Miller.

San Francisco Giants Have Clear Decision If They Become Sellers

Arraez signed a one-year, $12 million deal over the offseason. It was surprising that he lasted in free agency as long as he did. However, this is turning into quite the addition by San Francisco.

He could end up being the Giants’ top trade chip over the next couple of months. Arraez has been linked to the San Diego Padres, which would be an interesting reunion. Given the Padres questions surrounding their pitching beginning the season, not many people had them tabbed as contenders.

Arraez would be a nice addition for a team at the trade deadline; it’s just a matter of whether or not San Francisco can take advantage of their upcoming schedule or not.

“Arraez just might be the most in-demand rental of them all this summer,” added Miller.