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Injured San Francisco Giants Player Making $10 Million This Season

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants continued their series with the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park.

They lost by a score of 6-1.

On Sunday afternoon, the Giants will look to avoid getting swept.

Injured SF Giants Player Making $10 Million

GettyTyler Mahle #54 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Oracle Park on May 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of their series with the Cubs, the Giants announced an update on Tyler Mahle.

He has been out of action since May 26.

MLB.com wrote (on June 12): “Threw a simulated game on June 9. Scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on June 14. 

According to the site, he still supposed to return in June.

GettyTyler Mahle #54 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the New York Mets in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on April 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

It’s worth noting that the Giants are paying Mahle a lot of money this season.

He is making $10 million for 2026 (and will become a free agent over the offseason).

Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote (on January 1): “Tyler Mahle Giants deal: $10M guaranteed.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Injured San Francisco Giants Player Making $10 Million This Season

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