Injured San Francisco Giants Player Making $10 Million This Season

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants continued their series with the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park.

They lost by a score of 6-1.

On Sunday afternoon, the Giants will look to avoid getting swept.

Injured SF Giants Player Making $10 Million

Ahead of their series with the Cubs, the Giants announced an update on Tyler Mahle.

He has been out of action since May 26.

MLB.com wrote (on June 12): “Threw a simulated game on June 9. Scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on June 14.

According to the site, he still supposed to return in June.

It’s worth noting that the Giants are paying Mahle a lot of money this season.

He is making $10 million for 2026 (and will become a free agent over the offseason).

Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote (on January 1): “Tyler Mahle Giants deal: $10M guaranteed.”