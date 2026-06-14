On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants continued their series with the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park.
They lost by a score of 6-1.
On Sunday afternoon, the Giants will look to avoid getting swept.
Injured SF Giants Player Making $10 Million
Ahead of their series with the Cubs, the Giants announced an update on Tyler Mahle.
He has been out of action since May 26.
MLB.com wrote (on June 12): “Threw a simulated game on June 9. Scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on June 14.
According to the site, he still supposed to return in June.
It’s worth noting that the Giants are paying Mahle a lot of money this season.
He is making $10 million for 2026 (and will become a free agent over the offseason).
Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote (on January 1): “Tyler Mahle Giants deal: $10M guaranteed.”
Injured San Francisco Giants Player Making $10 Million This Season