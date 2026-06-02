Giants Make Major Coaching Move, Hire World Series Winner

The San Francisco Giants have a multitude of problems, but the easiest one to fix is hiring a new third-base coach.

The Giants announced on Tuesday, Jun 2, that they have hired longtime Major League coach Gary Pettis as their new third base coach.

Gary Pettis Replaces Hector Borg as Third Base Coach

Hector Borg made multiple questionable baserunning decisions at third base. But the final straw seemed to be when he sent Willy Adames home during the 8th inning of a 3-2 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, May 27. Adames was out by 15 feet.

San Francisco then announced on Friday, May 29, that they have reassigned Borg to a new role within the player development staff. Furthermore, Ron Wotus would serve on an interim basis until they found a permanent replacement.

It did not take long before the Giants officially hired Gary Pettis. The Oakland native will join the team against the Milwaukee Brewers tomorrow, Jun 3, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Pettis has 27 years of coaching experience. He most recently served as the third-base coach for the Houston Astros from 2015 to 2024. Pettis was a part of an Astros team that won the World Series in 2017 and 2022. The 68-year-old also spent 8 years as a base coach with the Texas Rangers. He was the third base coach from 2013-2014 and the first base coach from 2007-2012.

What’s Next For the Giants

After suffering a 16-2 blowout loss to the Brewers on Monday, the Giants will face Milwaukee again today. San Francisco will look to bounce back against former top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison. The Bay Area native is having an All-Star caliber season with the Brewers so far. He has a 6-1 record with a 1.57 ERA with his new ballclub.

The Giants will face the NL Central division-leading Brewers for two more games before traveling to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series.