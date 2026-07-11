San Francisco Giants Make Curious Jung Hoo Lee Decision During Rockies Series

On Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will play the third game of their series with the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park in California.

The Giants are coming off a 4-3 loss on Friday.

Jung Hoo Lee (who batted 7th) finished with one hit in four at-bats.

SF Giants Make Curious Jung Hoo Lee Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 7/11 H. Ramos LF L. Arraez 2B C. Schmitt 3B R. Devers 1B W. Adames SS B. Eldridge DH J. Hoo Lee RF J. Rodriguez C D. Gilbert CF T. Mahle SP”

Despite being one of the best hitters on the team, Lee is batting 7th for the second straight game.

The 27-year-old comes into the day batting .309 with 100 hits, five home runs, 33 RBIs, 46 runs and six stolen bases in 86 games.

He is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Giants).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@SFGiantsGuy_: “Not a coincidence this team plays better when Adames hits in the bottom third of the order or actually isn’t even in the line-up”

@nbaWatts: “I’ve tried to latch onto Adames as my favorite Giant but seeing him bat above JHL & Eldridge most days just kills me. The fact I was shocked that Willy, a veteran & alleged clubhouse leader, had the poise to draw a walk last night to extend the 9th inning rally is a tough look”

@JayAreaTakes: “Why does Eldridge hit behind Adames? Feel like he’s leading off every inning because of it.”

@wolfman5469: “My only problem with the lineup is why do they continue to hit Adames behind their most dangerous hitter? If I’m a pitcher I walk Devers every time up”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 39-55 record in 94 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 20-25 in 45 games at home).