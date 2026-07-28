San Francisco Giants Manager Makes Rafael Devers Statement

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants opened up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park.

They won by a score of 3-0.

Rafael Devers finished with one walk.

Giants Manager Makes Rafael Devers Statement

The Giants are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Los Angeles Angels (also at home).

During their series with the Angels, Giants manager Tony Vitello was asked about Rafael Devers’ recent play (h/t KNBR).

Vitello: “If you give the guy a whole body of work, it’s gonna show up on paper who Rafi is… If you just go off a month or a couple weeks, it depends on where you catch him at… Overall, it’s Rafi being Rafi, if you will, but also I think his swing has really gotten compact, especially with two strikes and making adjustments… He’s always gonna swing hard and be aggressive with it.”

Looking At Devers

Devers is in the middle of his first full season with the Giants after getting traded (via the Boston Red Sox) last year.

He is currently batting .246 with 99 hits, 22 home runs, 60 RBIs and 55 runs in 106 games.

The 2018 World Series Champion has played better as of late.

The Red Sox wrote (on June 15, 2025): “The #RedSox today traded 3B/DH Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, in exchange for LHP Kyle Harrison, RHP Jordan Hicks, minor league OF James Tibbs III, and minor league RHP Jose Bello.”

Devers is in his 10th MLB season.

He is a three-time All-Star.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have a lot of notable players on their roster (such as Devers).

That said, they are among the worst teams in the MLB.

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 45-61 record in 106 games.