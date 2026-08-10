San Francisco Giants Manager Reacts to Team Trading for 23-Year-Old Shortstop

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park.

The Giants lost by a score of 3-1.

Giants Manager Reacts to Trade

Recently, the Giants acquired Marcelo Mayer in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Mayer has been out since June 25, so he has yet to make his Giants debut.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Mayer said he planned to travel to the Giants’ player development complex in Arizona on Aug. 9 to finish ramping up and will likely begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento later this week.”

During their series with the Tigers, manager Tony Vitello was asked about Mayer (via NBC Sports Bay Area & California).

Vitello: “It’s been pretty rapid-fire and pretty quick. I think he’s eager to get on the field with us, but he’s on a mission just like they were in Boston. And we will be here to pull the potential out of him. Because you guys have seen him move around or you’ve seen highlights. He can do a lot of dynamic things on the field. But I think adding consistency to that, and then increasing those moments that make him a standout player. But yeah, he’s been great.”

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Mayer came to the Giants batting .220 with 45 hits, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and three stolen bases in 70 games this season.

The 23-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

While Mayer did not work out in Boston, he could end up being a big piece for the Giants in the near future.

The Giants traded away a lot of veterans at the deadline, as they have shuffled around their roster.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 49-69 record in 118 games.

They will now host the Houston Astros on Monday night.