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San Francisco Giants Manager Reacts to Team Trading for 23-Year-Old Shortstop

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 22: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with reporters prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park.

The Giants lost by a score of 3-1.

Giants Manager Reacts to Trade

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants watches from the dugout during the third inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recently, the Giants acquired Marcelo Mayer in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Mayer has been out since June 25, so he has yet to make his Giants debut.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Mayer said he planned to travel to the Giants’ player development complex in Arizona on Aug. 9 to finish ramping up and will likely begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento later this week.”

During their series with the Tigers, manager Tony Vitello was asked about Mayer (via NBC Sports Bay Area & California).

Vitello: “It’s been pretty rapid-fire and pretty quick. I think he’s eager to get on the field with us, but he’s on a mission just like they were in Boston. And we will be here to pull the potential out of him. Because you guys have seen him move around or you’ve seen highlights. He can do a lot of dynamic things on the field. But I think adding consistency to that, and then increasing those moments that make him a standout player. But yeah, he’s been great.”

Mayer came to the Giants batting .220 with 45 hits, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and three stolen bases in 70 games this season.

The 23-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

GettyMarcelo Mayer #11 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after scoring in the 9th inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park on March 26, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

While Mayer did not work out in Boston, he could end up being a big piece for the Giants in the near future.

The Giants traded away a lot of veterans at the deadline, as they have shuffled around their roster.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

GettyDrew Gilbert #0 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a triple in the bottom of the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park on August 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 49-69 record in 118 games.

They will now host the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Manager Reacts to Team Trading for 23-Year-Old Shortstop

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