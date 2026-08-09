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Marcelo Mayer Announced Status Update After San Francisco Giants Trade

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 18: Marcelo Mayer #39 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park in California.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 8-0 on Saturday.

Marcelo Mayer Announced Update

GettyMarcelo Mayer #11 of the Boston Red Sox swings the bat during batting practice before the home opener game against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park on April 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Giants recently traded for Marcelo Mayer (via the Boston Red Sox).

They wrote (via X) on August 3: “The #SFGiants and Boston Red Sox completed a trade today with IF Marcelo Mayer joining the Giants in exchange for LHP Erik Miller and minor league OF Carlos Gutierrez.”

Mayer has been out since June 25 with an injury.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, he announced the latest status update.

Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News wrote: “Marcelo Mayer said he’s going to Arizona tonight, then he’ll have a couple of rehab games. If all goes well there, he could have a chance to play against the Red Sox when the Giants play there in 12 days.”

Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle also wrote: “Marcelo Mayer is going to the team facility in Arizona for a day or two and then joining Sacramento on a rehab assignment. Could be ready soon.”

Looking At Mayer

GettyMarcelo Mayer #11 of the Boston Red Sox bats in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Before getting hurt, Mayer had been batting .220 with 45 hits, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and three stolen bases in 70 games.

He is in the middle of his second MLB season.

The 23-year-old was once seen as a big time prospect after being selected with the 4th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout during the third inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 49-68 record in 117 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 27-28 in 55 games at home).

After the Tigers, the Giants will remain at home to host the Houston Astros on Monday night in San Francisco.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Marcelo Mayer Announced Status Update After San Francisco Giants Trade

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