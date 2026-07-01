Giants Deal With Massive Injury Blow as $100 Million Star Exits Diamondbacks Game

The San Francisco Giants continue to struggle against NL West division rival Arizona Diamondbacks. After Tuesday’s 8-2 loss, the Giants are now 0-8 against the Diamondbacks this season and fall to 35-50 overall.

But San Francisco also received bad injury news to veteran third baseman Matt Chapman during the game.

Matt Chapman Exits Diamondbacks Game With Leg Injury

In the bottom of the 6th inning, San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman exited the game after charging in for a groundball. Chapman grimaced as he came back into the dugout to take his next at-bat. But after popping out, the third baseman left the game due to a leg injury.

Update: Chapman exited with an abdominal muscle strain and will get an MRI tomorrow, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Giants, who were already without veteran shortstop Willy Adames due to injury, forced outfielder Jonah Cox to play second base and they shifted Luis Arraez to third. It was Cox’s first time playing the position since college, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Hopefully, Chapman’s injury does not keep the third baseman out for an extended period. But if the five-time Gold Glover were to miss time, it would make sense for super utility player Casey Schmitt to start in his spot.

Matt Chapman So Far

The third baseman has always been a streaky hitter throughout his career. Chapman really struggled for the first two months of the season before getting a hot bat in June. Overall, the 33-year-old has currently posted a .237 batting average and .698 OPS with 7 home runs and 42 RBIs.

But Chapman’s value has always been his defense at the hot corner, which has helped him record a 2.8 WAR this season.

Despite his great defensive tools, the San Francisco Giants still owe Chapman $100 million over the next four years. The scuffling Giants could look to move off the third baseman’s large contract by the trade deadline if Chapman decides to waive his no-trade clause.

What’s Next For The Giants

The Giants conclude their three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jul 1. San Francisco is still looking to get their first win against their division rival this season.

With today’s loss, the Giants fall to 35-50 and currently own the second-worst record in the National League. San Francisco will try to turn their season around in the month of July, or President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey may have no other choice than to trade pieces at the deadline.