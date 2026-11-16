The San Francisco Giants finished the 2026 season with a disappointing 65-97 record. They missed the MLB playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. Their last postseason appearance was in 2021.

The Giants have multiple issues to address during the offseason, particularly within their pitching staff. But the lack of production from their big-contract hitters could incline the Giants to trade one of them.

Giants Star Infielder Named Top Trade Candidate

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed one trade candidate for each team. He named third baseman Matt Chapman as a potential trade piece.

Feinsand wrote: “Chapman is coming off a down year offensively (seven home runs, 42 RBIs, .692 OPS in 84 games), but his defense is still elite (85th percentile with 4 OAA), and the Giants already have a natural replacement in Casey Schmitt, another Gold Glove-caliber third baseman. Chapman has a no-trade clause, though, so it’s unclear if he would be willing to waive it to join another team. But San Francisco would love to unload some payroll to use in other areas of need.”

The biggest hurdle, as Feinsand noted, is that Chapman holds a full no-trade clause built into his contract. It gives him complete veto power over any potential deal.

Giants Still Owe Matt Chapman a Lot of Money

The Giants signed Chapman to a 3-year, $54 million contract in 2024. Following a stellar 7.1 WAR debut season in San Francisco, the Giants locked Chapman in with a 6-year, $151 million extension in 2025.

He is set to make more than $25 million per year. The third baseman is signed through the 2030 season.

Chapman is currently 33 years old.

Can Matt Chapman Bounce Back After Recent Struggles?

Chapman struggled offensively last season. The third baseman posted a slash line of .235/.324/.368 for a career-low OPS of .692.

He has shown off his power in his first two seasons with the Giants (27 HRs in 2024 and 21 HRs in 2025), but the star infielder only recorded 7 home runs in 84 games.

Some of Chapman’s struggles at the plate might be due to an abdominal strain he sustained in mid-April. The 33-year-old initially played through it but landed on the injured list on July 1.

Chapman underwent season-ending surgery in August.

Despite his offensive struggles, the veteran infielder remains one of the best defensive third basemen across MLB. Chapman has earned 5 Gold Gloves during his 10-year career, including one with the Giants in 2024.

What are the Other Options at Third Base?

Utility man Casey Schmitt would be the likely candidate to take over at third base if Chapman were moved. Schmitt played all around the diamond during the 2026 season, including every infield position and left field.

But Schmitt’s most natural position is at third base. He has made many highlight-reel defensive plays at the hot corner.

In addition, the 27-year-old had a breakout season at the plate. Schmitt recorded 21 home runs and 55 RBIs in 98 games. He also posted a career-high OPS of .784.