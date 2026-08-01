San Francisco Giants Get Matt Chapman News During Padres Series

On Saturday night, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Padres (in San Diego).

They are coming off a 7-0 loss on Friday.

San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman News

Matt Chapman has been out since June 30 with an injury.

He had been expected to return against the Padres.

That said, news has now come out that Chapman will miss the remainder of the series.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “Matt Chapman will get reevaluated by the medical staff, he still feels discomfort with abdominal strain when he runs. Giants had originally hoped to get him back this weekend.”

Before getting hurt, Chapman had been batting .235 with 72 hits, seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs in 84 games.

Here’s what other people were saying:

Susan Slusser of San Francisco Chronicle: “Matt Chapman confirms what I reported last night, that running still is not comfortable for him. He will see a team doctor today to see what’s next but he doesn’t feel as if he’s back to square one, just needs to figure out how to get over this hurdle.”

Evan Webeck of California Post: “Matt Chapman, who was supposed to be ready by the All-Star break, and then again supposed to be activated this series, is still not ready. He’s meeting with team doctors tomorrow to reassess. He’s able to swing and play defense but is still having trouble running the bases.”

Looking At Chapman

Chapman is in the middle of his 10th MLB season (and 3rd with the Giants).

He has also had stops with the Athletics and Blue Jays.

Chapman made the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

He has also won five Gold Glove Awards.

The 33-year-old has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors as of late.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 47-63 record in 110 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 21-36 in 57 games on the road).