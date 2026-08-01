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San Francisco Giants Get Matt Chapman News During Padres Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Matt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout before their game against the New York Mets at Oracle Park on April 24, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Padres (in San Diego).

They are coming off a 7-0 loss on Friday.

San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman News

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants reacts to stealing a base against the Colorado Rockies in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on May 17, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Matt Chapman has been out since June 30 with an injury.

He had been expected to return against the Padres.

That said, news has now come out that Chapman will miss the remainder of the series.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “Matt Chapman will get reevaluated by the medical staff, he still feels discomfort with abdominal strain when he runs. Giants had originally hoped to get him back this weekend.”

Before getting hurt, Chapman had been batting .235 with 72 hits, seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs in 84 games.

Here’s what other people were saying:

Susan Slusser of San Francisco Chronicle: “Matt Chapman confirms what I reported last night, that running still is not comfortable for him. He will see a team doctor today to see what’s next but he doesn’t feel as if he’s back to square one, just needs to figure out how to get over this hurdle.”

Evan Webeck of California Post: “Matt Chapman, who was supposed to be ready by the All-Star break, and then again supposed to be activated this series, is still not ready. He’s meeting with team doctors tomorrow to reassess. He’s able to swing and play defense but is still having trouble running the bases.”

Looking At Chapman

Chapman is in the middle of his 10th MLB season (and 3rd with the Giants).

He has also had stops with the Athletics and Blue Jays.

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates while trotting around the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets in the bottom of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on July 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Chapman made the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

He has also won five Gold Glove Awards.

The 33-year-old has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors as of late.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 47-63 record in 110 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 21-36 in 57 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Get Matt Chapman News During Padres Series

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