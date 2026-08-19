Giants Get Matt Chapman Return Timeline From Doctor After Surgery

The San Francisco Giants will finish the season without Matt Chapman. The third baseman first felt core muscle discomfort back in mid-April, and the issue never fully went away.

He landed on the injured list July 1. He tried to work his way back before the trade deadline, but the symptoms lingered. On August 11, he underwent season-ending surgery. Now his focus shifts to 2027.

Doctor Explains What Led to Surgery

Dr. Marc Safran, a professor of orthopedic surgery at Stanford Medicine, explained the injury to NBC Sports Bay Area and why rehab alone didn’t work.

“It’s more of a microscopic damage,” Safran said.

Physical therapy is the standard first step, and Safran said that approach makes sense early on. But a large percentage of patients don’t fully heal that way. When rehab fails, surgery becomes the only path back to full athletic performance.

Safran made clear nothing about San Francisco’s approach was wrong. Trying rehab first is standard practice. Chapman simply couldn’t get back to the explosive level his position demands.

Chapman’s Path Back for the Giants

Chapman’s recovery will stretch into October. Safran, speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area, laid out the general rehab progression, starting with healing before gradually building back strength.

“That takes some time,” Safran said.

The process starts with rest and basic movement. Sit-ups come next, followed by more functional training. Eventually that builds toward running, throwing, and full explosive movement. Most athletes recovering from this type of surgery return in eight to ten weeks, a timeline that rules out any chance Chapman plays again this season.

Safran also addressed re-injury risk. Even at 33 years old, he said the odds are low.

“The likelihood of recurrence is pretty small,” Safran said.

Research suggests 90 to 95 percent of athletes return to their previous level after this surgery. Correcting any underlying risk factors should lower Chapman’s chances of a repeat injury even further.

Final Word for the Giants

Chapman is signed through 2030, and he’s expected to remain San Francisco’s starting third baseman once healthy. His leadership in the clubhouse matters too, especially for a roster leaning on so many young players right now.

The recovery road is long, but the expectation is he walks it successfully.