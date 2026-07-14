Scott Boras Discusses Possibility of Giants’ Trading Matt Chapman

Will the San Francisco Giants trade Matt Chapman ahead of the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline? Chapman’s agent, Scott Boras, was recently asked about the possibility of his client getting moved.

According to Boras, nothing is imminent.

Scott Boras Says Matt Chapman Trade ‘Hasn’t Been Discussed’

John Shea of The San Francisco Standard discussed the possibility of a Chapman trade with Boras. The agent made it known that no deal seems close to happening.

“Asked Scott Boras, agent for Matt Chapman, who has no-trade contract with Giants, the chances of him being traded: ‘I would say that it’s not something on the radar.’ Hasn’t been discussed, either, he said,” Shea reported.

Chapman is an obvious trade candidate. The Giants, who have been one of baseball’s worst teams throughout the season, are clear sellers. Chapman, a 33-year-old veteran, is the kind of player who gets moved from a struggling team at the deadline. And certainly Boras saying that no trade is “on the radar” doesn’t mean that no trade can happen. The trade deadline is August 3. There’s still time to make a deal happen.

There are, however, two notable contractually related complications with a Chapman trade.

One is that he’s signed through 2030 with an AAV north of $25.1 million. The second, larger issue is that Chapman has a full no-trade clause. So, even if the Giants can find a trade partner and a deal that works for both teams, Chapman would need to approve.

Emergence of Casey Schmitt Has Made Chapman More Expendable

Two San Francisco players, Luis Arráez and Logan Webb, were selected as National League All-Stars. And while realistically speaking, the Giants are not a good enough team to have three All-Stars, a case could have been made for Casey Schmitt.

Schmitt entered the All-Star Break with a .280/.308/.497 slash line and 19 home runs. His versatility has kept him in the lineup, as Schmitt has filled in for different players battling injury or simply needing a day off.

That said, his best position is third base. And while Chapman’s first two seasons with the Giants were generally productive, 2026 has been more of a struggle.

“Chapman has struggled at the plate in 2026, as his .692 OPS through 84 games would be a career low for a full season,” Will Simonds of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote. “The emergence of versatile utility man Casey Schmitt, who is having a career year with the bat, could be another reason for San Francisco to part ways with Chapman.”

Trades can come together fast. And certainly, there would be reason for Chapman to waive his no-trade clause. Namely, if he wants to compete for a World Series — particularly in the short term — he’s probably better off elsewhere.

If the Giants can find such a deal for Chapman, one that works for them and the other team in question, expect them to make that happen.