Giants Receive Crucial Matt Gage Injury Update Ahead Of Blue Jays Game

San Francisco Giants left-handed reliever Matt Gage went on the injured list on Jul. 4 with a left elbow strain after throwing 51 pitches against the Colorado Rockies.

Gage entered the game in the fourth inning after ace starter Logan Webb had allowed 7 runs in the first three innings. The reliever gave up 6 more runs and exited the game. Gage’s velocity was way down before manager Tony Vitello decided to pull him.

The four-year MLB player went on the injured list shortly after and San Francisco called up right-handed pitcher Spencer Bivens.

Gage waited a few days before getting an MRI. The results were positive ahead of today’s matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Matt Gage got relatively good news from doctors. He has a moderate flexor strain and will get a PRP injection and be reevaluated in a month,” according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Bay Area.

Matt Gage’s Career With The Giants

After a solid 2025 season with the San Francisco Giants, Gage made the 2026 Opening Day roster. Gage, Sam Hentges and Erik Miller were the three left-handed relievers that the Giants chose.

But the 33-year-old has struggled in his second season in the orange and black. He has given up 17 runs in 27.1 innings pitched for a 5.60 ERA.

Giants Bullpen Issues

Allowing baserunners to reach has been a big issue for Gage and the Giants’ bullpen. The four-year pitcher has issued 17 walks in 27.1 innings.

San Francisco’s bullpen currently holds a 4.63 ERA, which ranks 24th in the MLB. After trading key relievers Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval last season, President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey decided to sign only left-handed reliever Sam Hentges and right-hander Jason Foley. Hentges has a 2.20 ERA, but Foley has yet to pitch for the Giants.

San Francisco also lost All-Star closer Randy Rodriguez after the right-hander underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery this offseason. The Giants have blown 11 saves this season.

What’s Next For The Giants

The Giants close out a three-game home series today against the Blue Jays. San Francisco will send out their ace, Logan Webb, against Dylan Cease as they try to avoid being a season-low 16 games below .500.

The first pitch is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. PST at Oracle Park.

San Francisco will then host NL West division-rival Colorado Rockies for a four-game home series before heading into the All-Star break. The Giants are 2-4 against the Rockies this season.