San Francisco Giants Announce Marcelo Mayer News Before Twins Series

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Oracle Park in California.

They are coming off a series where they got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers (on the road).

San Francisco Giants Announce Marcelo Mayer News

Ahead of their series with the Twins, the Giants announced news about Marcelo Mayer.

MLB.com wrote (on September 19): “Ran the bases for a second straight day on Sept. 19. Could make his Giants debut on Sept. 21.”

It will be interesting to see if Mayer makes his Giants debut against the Twins (on Monday).

Justice delos Santos of Mercury News wrote (on September 19): “Marcelo Mayer ran the bases for a second straight day, and he’s getting close to returning. Monday is a possibility with no rehab assignment.”

Looking At Mayer