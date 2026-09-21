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San Francisco Giants Announce Marcelo Mayer News Before Twins Series

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - MARCH 28: Marcelo Mayer #11 of the Boston Red Sox bats against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on March 28, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Oracle Park in California.

They are coming off a series where they got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers (on the road).

San Francisco Giants Announce Marcelo Mayer News

GettyMarcelo Mayer #11 of the Boston Red Sox scores off a single hit by Wilyer Abreu #52 (not pictured) in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on June 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ahead of their series with the Twins, the Giants announced news about Marcelo Mayer.

MLB.com wrote (on September 19): “Ran the bases for a second straight day on Sept. 19. Could make his Giants debut on Sept. 21.”

It will be interesting to see if Mayer makes his Giants debut against the Twins (on Monday).

Justice delos Santos of Mercury News wrote (on September 19): “Marcelo Mayer ran the bases for a second straight day, and he’s getting close to returning. Monday is a possibility with no rehab assignment.”

Looking At Mayer

GettyMarcelo Mayer #11 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates a solo home run in the top of the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 8, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Marcelo Mayer News Before Twins Series

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