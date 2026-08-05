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San Francisco Giants Announced Marcelo Mayer Update During Rangers Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 19: Marcelo Mayer #39 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Rangers in Texas.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

San Francisco Giants Announced Marcelo Mayer Update

GettyMarcelo Mayer #39 of the Boston Red Sox gestures after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Earlier this week, the Giants landed Marcelo Mayer in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

The SF Giants wrote (via X) on August 3: “The #SFGiants and Boston Red Sox completed a trade today with IF Marcelo Mayer joining the Giants in exchange for LHP Erik Miller and minor league OF Carlos Gutierrez.”

Mayer has been out since June 25 with an injury.

Following the trade, the Giants announced the latest update on the 23-year-old.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “Will report to San Francisco on Aug. 5 for an evaluation.”

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area added (on August 4): “Math Chapman had an additional MRI on his abdominal strain and will go see a specialist. Doesn’t sound like he’s close. Marcelo Mayer will be in San Francisco tomorrow to get evaluated by the medical staff, he has been out with a stress reaction in forearm.”

Looking At Mayer

GettyMarcelo Mayer #11 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with Ceddanne Rafaela #3 after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of the home opener game at Fenway Park on April 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mayer was the 4th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Red Sox.

He had been seen as a player with star potential.

Before getting hurt, Mayer was batting .220 with 45 hits, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and three stolen bases in 70 games.

SF Giants Right Now

GettyDrew Gilbert #0 and Osleivis Basabe #39 of the San Francisco Giants celebrate after Basabe’s two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 04, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

The Giants have had a tough 2026 season.

They come into Wednesday as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 48-66 record in 114 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 4-6 (and they are 22-39 in 61 games on the road).

On Friday, they will return home to open up a series with Gleyber Torres and the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announced Marcelo Mayer Update During Rangers Series

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