San Francisco Giants Announced Marcelo Mayer Update During Rangers Series

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Rangers in Texas.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

San Francisco Giants Announced Marcelo Mayer Update

Earlier this week, the Giants landed Marcelo Mayer in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

The SF Giants wrote (via X) on August 3: “The #SFGiants and Boston Red Sox completed a trade today with IF Marcelo Mayer joining the Giants in exchange for LHP Erik Miller and minor league OF Carlos Gutierrez.”

Mayer has been out since June 25 with an injury.

Following the trade, the Giants announced the latest update on the 23-year-old.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “Will report to San Francisco on Aug. 5 for an evaluation.”

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area added (on August 4): “Math Chapman had an additional MRI on his abdominal strain and will go see a specialist. Doesn’t sound like he’s close. Marcelo Mayer will be in San Francisco tomorrow to get evaluated by the medical staff, he has been out with a stress reaction in forearm.”

Looking At Mayer

Mayer was the 4th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Red Sox.

He had been seen as a player with star potential.

Before getting hurt, Mayer was batting .220 with 45 hits, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and three stolen bases in 70 games.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have had a tough 2026 season.

They come into Wednesday as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 48-66 record in 114 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 4-6 (and they are 22-39 in 61 games on the road).

On Friday, they will return home to open up a series with Gleyber Torres and the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park.