San Francisco Giants Announce Marcelo Mayer Update During Rockies Series

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Giants won by a score of 7-1 on Saturday.

San Francisco Giants Announce Marcelo Mayer Update

Marcelo Mayer was traded to the Giants (via the Boston Red Sox) earlier this month.

The SF Giants wrote (via X) on August 3: “The #SFGiants and Boston Red Sox completed a trade today with IF Marcelo Mayer joining the Giants in exchange for LHP Erik Miller and minor league OF Carlos Gutierrez.”

However, the 23-year-old has been out since June 25 with an injury.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Giants announced the latest update on Mayer.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Area wrote: “Tony Vitello said Marcello Mayer is a possibility for the end of the upcoming series in Cleveland, but doesn’t sound like he’ll be ready Tuesday. They want to make sure he’s fully through his rehab and isn’t rushed. Good chance he’s ready to return to Boston next weekend.”

Susan Slusser of San Francisco Chronicle added: “Marcelo Mayer might join Giants in Cleveland- toward back end of series. Or maybe … Boston.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@Emmett_Allan: “He’s looked good in Sac so far👀”

@FattyBarrels: “Would he not be better off getting settled in before making him play his former team in front of a fan base that has turned on him? Not sure throwing him to the Fenway wolves is a good developmental decision.”

@sk_callan: “That would be funny… Mayer and Devers back in Boston for the first time at the same time”

@evan_quigs: “Interested to see how the Fenway Faithful will respond to Marcelo Mayer in a weeks time”

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 51-72 record in 123 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 29-32 in 61 games at home).

On Monday, the Giants will get the day off.