Giants Trade Proposal Lands Starting Pitcher in a 4-Player Deal

The San Francisco Giants are 29-28, chasing the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West. The Giants had an eventful offseason. The club added Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to a two-year, $62 million contract. A trade proposal from Bleacher Report brings another starting pitcher to the team: The Miami Marlin‘s Jesús Luzardo.

“Logan Webb is a bona fide ace and Jordan Hicks has been one of the best signings of the offseason, but the rest of the San Francisco Giants rotation is a question mark,” wrote Joel Reuter.

The Giants signed Snell after spring training, and the results have not been great. Snell made three starts before going on the injured list and struggled greatly. He had an 11.57 ERA, allowing 15 runs in just 11.2 innings. He has allowed seven earned runs in two starts since his return.

Luzardo is one of many Marlins players who will be involved in trade talks ahead of the deadline. The Marlins are 20-37, the second-worst record in MLB.

“Luzardo to me is the single-most likely player to be traded,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said on Foul Territory.

Giants Send Three Players in Exchange for Luzardo in Proposal

“It took one consensus Top 100 prospect (Drew Thorpe) and two others on the fringe (Jairo Iriarte, Samuel Zavala) along with a controllable MLB reliever (Steven Wilson) for the San Diego Padres to acquire Cease, and a similar package might be in the ballpark of what it will take to acquire Luzardo.”

In Reuter’s proposal, the Giants acquire Luzardo in exchange for first baseman Bryce Eldridge, left-hander Carson Whisenhunt and outfielder Grant McCray.

Three minor leaguers would go to the Marlins, but the prize for the Marlins would be Eldridge. He is the Giants’ No. 3 prospect and the No. 75 overall prospect in baseball.

“A two-way standout in high school with legitimate first-round potential on the mound, Bryce Eldridge has now shifted his focus solely to hitting and he has some of the best raw power of any prospect in the minors,” wrote Reuter. “The 6’7″, 223-pound teenager has a .778 OPS with five home runs and 28 RBI in 32 games as one of the youngest players in the California League.”

Luzardo would bring another arm to the Giants’ rotation as they look to earn a postseason spot. The 26-year-old has two years of arbitration remaining and will not be a free agent until 2026. This makes him a likely trade candidate for the Marlins.

“The Marlins are going to keep going. They traded [Luis Arráez], they are going to trade Luzardo as long as he stays healthy,” said Rosenthal. “He had that little flare-up physically earlier, but he’s gone.”

Marlins Open for Business

The Marlins have already indicated their intentions when it comes to the trade deadline. With the deadline still a ways away, the Marlins traded two-time All-Star and batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.

Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix indicated the club’s thought process when asked about trading away a proven player for players with the potential to succeed.

“It’s part of the value of the player for the rest of the season when unfortunately our record is what it is and the fact is that we’re unlikely to make the playoffs this year,” said Bendix, according to the Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson. “Trading that for future value seems like the right thing for this organization right now.”

Arreaz looks to be the icebreaker for the Marlins fire sale. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Tanner Scott are other names to watch. Luzardo broke out in 2023. He made 32 starts and held a 3.58 ERA. Luzardo struggled leading up to his sting on the injured list. However, in the four starts since his return, he has a 1.75 ERA.

“The 26-year-old was one of baseball’s top pitching prospects during his time in the Oakland Athletics system, and while it took him some time to find his footing in the big leagues, he took a significant step forward in 2022 before turning in a legitimate breakout season last year,” wrote Reuter.