Giants Nine-Year MLB Veteran Departs Game With Injury

The San Francisco Giants have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball in 2026, and while nobody quite expected them to compete for a World Series in the loaded National League West, they’ve still managed to underwhelm.

They’ve done this despite having an exciting core of veterans in Matt Chapman, Rafael Devers and Willy Adames leading the way, and while Devers has delivered, the others have either been injured or struggled for much of the season. Unfortunately, that popped up again on Wednesday, and now, the Giants could be in danger of losing another key player for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Willy Adames Leaves Game With Injury

Back in late June, Adames was forced to leave a game and miss some time due to back spasms, but after getting things checked out, he was cleared of any structural damage and was able to return to the field for San Francisco.

Unfortunately, that appears to be an issue once more, as Adames was showing signs of something being wrong throughout San Francisco’s Wednesday matchup with the Houston Astros, with reporters noting that he wasn’t able to put much on several throws. Then, he officially left the game in the seventh inning after a throw to second saw him come away clutching at his back, with fears this may be related to the issues he had several weeks ago.

Fans of the Giants were quick to call the team out for allowing Adames to continue playing over the last few weeks given what he dealt with in late June and early July, but to the players credit, he wanted to be on the field with his teammates and battle despite the Giants logically being eliminated from post-season contention already.

Will Willy Adames’ 2026 Season be Over?

Not only do the team now have a duty of care to save Adames from himself, but they need to save his long-term value for themselves given that he has five years remaining after 2026 on his current deal, one that pays him just over $31 million per season moving forward.

In 2026, the veteran shortstop has struggled immensely with injury and inconsistency, with the power and overall production going down as he has hit .223 with a .696 OPS on the season alongside just 19 home runs and 48 RBI, a major dip from 30 and 87 in his first year with San Francisco in 2025.

Ultimately, we will now have to wait and see what the Giants announce once that game goes final and the team get more information from the medical staff on the 30-year-old veteran, but given how important Adames is to this organization and their immediate future moving forward, the hope is that whether or not he misses the rest of 2026, he will be able to get back to 100% over the coming winter.