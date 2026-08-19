Giants Get Honest Patrick Bailey Admission On Guardians Trade

Patrick Bailey faced the San Francisco Giants for the first time since his trade on Tuesday, catching for the Cleveland Guardians in a series opener at Progressive Field. Ahead of the game, he shared a warm reflection on his time with the organization that drafted and developed him.

Bailey Opens Up on His Departure

San Francisco traded Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians on May 9. The deal came just three months before San Francisco’s massive deadline overhaul. In return, the Giants got left-handed pitching prospect Matt Wilkinson and the 29th overall pick in this year’s draft.

The trade surprised plenty of people. Bailey wasn’t even arbitration-eligible yet. He was under team control through 2029. But Bailey said he saw it coming once his playing time started slipping during a slow start to the season.

“I kind of saw the writing on the wall a little bit,” Bailey said.

Bailey started behind the plate Tuesday and helped guide Cleveland’s Foster Griffin through six strong innings. The Guardians won 8-1.

“I’m excited to obviously see some familiar faces,” Bailey said.

Bailey’s Favorite Giants Memories

Bailey spent four seasons in San Francisco after the Giants took him 13th overall in the 2020 draft. He debuted in 2023. His bat never quite came around, posting a 74 OPS+ over his tenure. But his defense spoke for itself, and he delivered some real highlight moments along the way.

“It’s where it all started,” Bailey said.

Two memories stood out above the rest for Bailey. He hit a walk-off grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He also caught a Blake Snell no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds back in 2024.

“They’re definitely going to be some of the best memories of my career,” Bailey said.

Bailey has settled in well with Cleveland. The Guardians sit at 61-65 and remain in the thick of the American League Wild Card race. The move also brought him closer to his family’s home in North Carolina.

The Giants’ Catching Picture Moving Forward

Bailey’s departure left San Francisco searching for answers behind the plate. The Giants have used five different catchers since trading him.

Rule 5 pick Daniel Susac is likely done for the year with a left knee patella fracture. He graded out well defensively as a rookie and projects as the frontrunner for the starting job in 2027. San Francisco also likes what it has in Drew Cavanaugh and Jesus Rodriguez.

Cavanaugh currently splits time with veteran Andrew Knizner. Rodriguez remains sidelined with right elbow neuritis since July 31, though he’s throwing out to 110 feet and could begin a rehab assignment by the end of the week.

Giants manager Tony Vitello sees real upside if all three young catchers stay healthy.

“I think it becomes a pretty dang good problem,” Vitello said.

Final Word for the Giants

Patrick Bailey’s time in San Francisco ended earlier than anyone expected. But his gratitude for the organization came through clearly Tuesday, walk-off slams, no-hitters, and all.

The Giants have moved on to their next chapter behind the plate. Bailey’s fondness for his first one hasn’t faded.