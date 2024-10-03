SF Giants Predicted to Land 7-Time All-Star Projected for $12 Million Deal

The San Francisco Giants are entering a crucial winter following a disappointing 80-82 season. Could new president of baseball operations Buster Posey try to land veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt via free agency?

Goldschmidt has spent the last six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. However, The Athletic’s Katie Woo reported that both sides are “expected to part ways.” That leaves the 37-year-old primed to hit free agency for the first time. Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey predicts the seven-time All-Star will head back to the National League West. But this time, he’ll be by the Bay.

“Goldschmidt recorded four-year lows in batting average, home runs, hits and RBIs in 2024, so it makes sense why the Cardinals are okay with moving on. However, there are plenty of franchises that would still take on a 20-homer first baseman who has a career .289 batting average and .892 OPS,” he said.

“The Giants need an everyday first baseman and someone who can provide support in the middle of the order alongside Chapman. They could be an intriguing fit for Goldschmidt as they try to push their way back up the National League West hierarchy.”

The final season of Goldschmidt’s five-year, $130 million extension with St. Louis resulted in a .245/.302/.414 line in 654 plate appearances. It was accompanied by 22 home runs, 33 doubles, 65 RBI and 70 runs scored.

Paul Goldschmidt Would Be an Upgrade for the Giants

Goldschmidt has accomplished quite a bit during his 14-year MLB career. In addition to those All-Star Game selections, he’s won five Silver Slugger Awards and four Gold Glove Awards. The right-handed slugger was also named NL MVP in 2022. However, there’s been a significant drop-off in his offense since that award-winning campaign.

His season-long OPS dropped from .981 in 2022 to .810 in 2023 to go along with 25 homers and 80 RBI. Goldschmidt’s OPS took an even deeper dive in 2024, settling in at .716. According to FanGraphs, his performance was worth 1.1 WAR. The only time he finished with a number lower than that was in 2011. It was his rookie campaign — he produced 0.7 WAR in 48 games.

Even considering this disappointing season, his production would be an upgrade compared to what the Giants saw in 2024. San Francisco’s first basemen slashed a combined .239/.337/.362 with 14 homers, 62 RBI and 65 runs scored. Their performance was collectively worth 0.6 WAR.

Based on recent production and his age, Goldschmidt signing a one-year deal this winter is a distinct possibility. Spotrac has pegged the veteran’s market value at one year and just under $12.1 million.

Goldschmidt Landing With Giants Could Serve 2 Purposes

The Giants acquiring Goldschmidt to play first base could accomplish two things.

One is he could help San Francisco be more competitive in 2025. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Milwaukee Brewers believe “there’s plenty left in the tank” regarding Goldschmidt’s production. If they think so, it’s not outrageous to think other organizations align with that.

The second purpose is for Goldschmidt to be a mentor for San Francisco’s future at the position. Bryce Eldridge was selected 16th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Giants. The 19-year-old began 2024 in Single-A San Jose before ending it in Triple-A Sacramento, playing across four levels. The left-handed hitter slashed .292/.374/.516 line with 23 homers, 27 doubles, 92 RBI and 76 runs scored in 519 plate appearances.

Chances are the organization doesn’t want to rush Eldridge to the majors. Signing a veteran to a short-term deal alleviates some of that pressure. It’ll also give the youngster a chance to learn from one of baseball’s best first basemen since 2011.