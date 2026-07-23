Peyton Bonds Announced Heartfelt Personal News After Signing With San Francisco Giants

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants will get the day off following a series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

The Giants got swept by the Royals, most recently losing by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday.

Peyton Bonds Announced Heartfelt Personal News

Earlier this month, the Giants selected Peyton Bonds in the 2026 MLB Draft.

He then signed a deal with the franchise.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline wrote (0n July 19): “3rd-rder Peyton Bonds signs w/ @SFGiants for $887k (full slot 90 value). @RutgersBaseball OF, combination of bat speed, in-zone contact & exit velos portend future power. Good CF instincts too. Nephew of Barry, grandson of Bobby.”

After signing his deal with the Giants, Bonds shared personal news in a joint Instagram post.

He had proposed to his girlfriend.

They wrote: “07.11.26 🤍”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Barry Bonds: “Congratulations”

JOEY ERACE: “Congrats to you two!!!”

@jaden_hegel: “congratulations i’m so happy for you guys ❤️❤️”

@alayna_bodine: “awww omg congrats 🤍”

Looking At Peyton

Peyton is from New Jersey (and played his college baseball at Rutgers).

He finished last year batting .352 with six home runs, 29 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 36 games.

Due to his talent and family ties, the 21-year-old is a very exciting prospect for Giants fans to have in their system.