San Francisco Giants Quickly Promote 24-Year-Old During Cardinals Series

The San Francisco Giants picked up a hard-fought 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings on Monday. Now, they will be looking to pick up another win against the Cardinals when they face each other again on Tuesday.

As the Giants continue their series against the Cardinals, they have now promoted one of their promising young pitchers.

San Francisco Giants Promote Philip Abner From Triple-A Sacramento

According to MiLB’s transactions log, the Giants have promoted pitcher Philip Abner from Triple-A Sacramento. This is a pretty quick call-up for Abner, as he was claimed off waivers by the Giants from the Arizona Diamondbacks a few weeks ago.

After landing this call-up from the Giants, Abner will now be looking to leave a strong first impression. If he performs well during this final portion of the season for San Francisco, it would help the 2023 sixth-round pick’s chances of seeing more MLB time next season with them.

Giants’ Abner Has Been Pitching Well In Triple-A Sacramento

After being claimed off waivers by the Giants, Abner has been pitching well with Triple-A Sacramento. In six appearances with the Triple-A club, he has posted a 0-0 record, a 1.69 ERA, and eight strikeouts. With this, it is not too surprising to see him landing a call-up from the Giants.

Abner will now be looking to translate his strong pitching with Triple-A Sacramento over to the Giants. In eight games this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks before being claimed off waivers by San Francisco, the 24-year-old pitcher posted a 0-0 record, a 6.28 ERA, and six strikeouts.