2-Year San Francisco Giants Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Angels finished their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They won by a score of 13-5.

The Angels will now open up a series with the Houston Astros (at home) on Monday night.

2-Year SF Giants Player Released By Angels

Ahead of their series with the Astros, news came out that the Angels have released Shaun Anderson.

He had been with the franchise for two seasons.

This year, Anderson went 1-0 with a 5.94 ERA in nine games.

@AngelsMiLB wrote: “Angels MiLB Transactions- RHP Taijuan Walker released. RHP Shaun Anderson elected free agency.”

Anderson had been designated for assignment earlier in the week.

Anderson’s MLB Career

Anderson was picked in the 3rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants, appearing in 46 games for the franchise.

In that span, Anderson went 3-5 with a 5.17 ERA.

Anderson was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 2021.

Aaron Gleeman had written (on February 4, 2021): “Twins acquire RHP Shaun Anderson from Giants in exchange for OF LaMonte Wade. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Anderson is a hard-throwing right-handed reliever with a great slider. (And no, we’re not doing another emergency podcast about this deal.)”

Following the Giants and Twins, he had stints with the Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays over seven seasons.

Over 85 career games, the 31-year-old has gone 5-7 with a 6.35 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on Anderson before the end of the 2026 season.

Giants And Angels Right Now

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 27-39 record in 66 games.

Meanwhile, the Angels are at the bottom of the American League West with a 25-41 record in 66 games.