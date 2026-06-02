5-Year San Francisco Giants Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Monday, the Chicago White Sox opened up a series with the Twins in Minnesota.

They lost by a score of 9-6.

5-Year SF Giants Player Released By White Sox

Also on Monday, the White Sox released LaMonte Wade Jr. from their organization (h/t FantasyPros).

He has not played in an MLB game this season.

Scott Merkin of MLB.com wrote: “The White Sox have returned OF Austin Hays from his injury rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte due to a recurrence of soreness in his left calf … the Sox also have released 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.”

Wade Jr.’s MLB Career

Wade Jr. played the first two seasons of his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins.

He then spent part of five seasons on the San Francisco Giants.

In 2023 (with the Giants), Wade Jr. batted .256 with 110 hits, 17 home runs, 45 RBI’s, 64 runs and two stolen bases in 135 games.

He most recently appeared in an MLB game during the 2025 season (with the Los Angeles Angels).

Over 560 career games, the 32-year-old is batting .236 with 381 hits, 55 home runs, 185 RBI’s, 222 runs and 13 stolen bases.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@JasonLSwitzer: “Lamonte Wade looked good in AAA. More walks than K’s .250/.420/.441 It’s a LHB, would be a good minor league signing”

@JJCregier: “The #WhiteSox have released LaMonte Wade Jr., The 32-year-old been playing in Triple-A. It is unclear if he had a Major League June 1 opt-out in his contract. Wade signed a minor league deal in January. He was already released by the organization this season, after camp.”

@MGraham87: “Did Wade have a 6/1 clause in his AAA contract?”

White Sox And Giants Right Now

The White Sox are 32-28 in 60 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League Central.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Giants are 23-37 in 60 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League West.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games.