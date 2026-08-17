San Francisco Giants Promote 23-Year-Old Pitcher After Rockies Loss

The San Francisco Giants recently concluded a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The Giants’ pitching staff allowed 10 walks in an embarrassing 13-7 loss at home. Manager Tony Vitello shared a blunt comment after the game.

Vitello compared the performance to a “lower-level game. A JuCo game.”

“After Sunday’s loss, the Giants lost the season series to the Rockies for the first time in a full season since 2018,” according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. “The two teams are now separated by just one game in the standings.”

San Francisco has an off-day on Monday. They will play a three-game road series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Giants Promote Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson

The San Francisco Giants are calling up 23-year-old left-handed pitcher Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson on Monday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

“Wilkinson, acquired in the Patrick Bailey trade, was a 10th-round pick out of junior college and has allowed just 59 hits in 90 innings this season while striking out 96,” Passan writes.

The 23-year-old stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Wilkinson started in Double-A Richmond after he was acquired in the Patrick Bailey trade.

He started 3 games, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.40 ERA before being promoted to Triple-A Sacramento.

Wilkinson started 10 games in Sacramento. He posted a 3-4 record and 5.15. The left-handed starting pitcher has tallied 43 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

Tugboat could make his first MLB appearance against the team that traded him.

Social Media Reactions To Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson’s Promotion

Wilkinson carries one of the best nicknames in baseball. Fans took to social media after the roster move.

@TJStats: Matt Wilkinson gets the call! Wilkinson is a soft-tossing lefty with a distinct side-arm release that has helped him register strong strikeout rates throughout his pro career. He is one of the more interesting pitching prospects in MiLB and now will make his MLB debut. Congrats!”

Will Neary: “Did I just flash back to 1920 what’s going on here we’ve got Tugboat Wilkinson in the league? Teaming up with Pretzel Pezzulo I presume?”

Cleveland Sports Yapper: “We better play Patrick Bailey in all three games and he better bat 1.000.”

Brady Hamilton: “Matt Wilkinson making his first career MLB start at Progressive Field this week would be something else…”