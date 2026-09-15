San Francisco Giants Promote Hall of Famer’s Son Amid Cardinals Series

The San Francisco Giants dropped the series opener of a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday, losing 2-1.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m. PDT on Tuesday. The series wraps up on Wednesday morning.

Ahead of the second game of the St. Louis series, San Francisco announced the promotion of a Giants legend’s son.

San Francisco Giants Announce Promotion of Hall of Famer’s Son Before Cardinals Game

The Giants promoted shortstop Kaeden Kent to the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels from the High-A Eugene Emeralds, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Kent is the son of Hall of Famer Jeff Kent. The older Kent played six years with San Francisco and is wearing a Giants cap on his Hall of Fame plaque.

Jeff Kent posted 31.6 bWAR and a .903 OPS with 175 home runs and 689 RBI over 900 games with the Giants.

Overall, Jeff posted 55.4 bWAR and an .855 OPS with 377 home runs and 1,518 RBI over 17 big-league seasons. He won an MVP Award and four Silver Slugger Awards. The Giants legend also made five All-Star teams.

Jeff played for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians.

Meanwhile, the younger Kent, 23, was selected by the New York Yankees in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M.

The Yankees traded Kent and left-hander Henry Lalane to the Giants for outfielder Heliot Ramos on Aug. 3.

Kent hit .267/.283/.489 with a pair of homers and five RBI over 10 games with the Emeralds before being promoted to Double-A.

The shortstop slashed .301/.59/.433 with six home runs, 43 RBI and 20 stolen bases over 76 games with the Yankees’ High-A affiliate this season.

Kent is the Giants’ No. 20 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

The Giants lost four of their last 10 games. Before the Cardinals series, they were swept by the San Diego Padres.

With a 62-89 record, San Francisco is already eliminated from postseason contention.