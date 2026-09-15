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San Francisco Giants Promote Hall of Famer’s Son Amid Cardinals Series

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The San Francisco Giants dropped the series opener of a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday, losing 2-1.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m. PDT on Tuesday. The series wraps up on Wednesday morning.

Ahead of the second game of the St. Louis series, San Francisco announced the promotion of a Giants legend’s son.

San Francisco Giants Announce Promotion of Hall of Famer’s Son Before Cardinals Game

2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship
GettyOMAHA, NE – JUNE 22: Kaeden Kent #3 of the Texas A&M Aggies runs the bases after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Tennessee Volunteers during the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship on June 22, 2024 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Giants promoted shortstop Kaeden Kent to the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels from the High-A Eugene Emeralds, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Kent is the son of Hall of Famer Jeff Kent. The older Kent played six years with San Francisco and is wearing a Giants cap on his Hall of Fame plaque.

2026 National Baseball Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
GettyCOOPERSTOWN, NEW YORK – JULY 26: Jeff Kent poses for a photograph with his plaque after the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on July 26, 2026 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Jeff Kent posted 31.6 bWAR and a .903 OPS with 175 home runs and 689 RBI over 900 games with the Giants.

Overall, Jeff posted 55.4 bWAR and an .855 OPS with 377 home runs and 1,518 RBI over 17 big-league seasons. He won an MVP Award and four Silver Slugger Awards. The Giants legend also made five All-Star teams.

Jeff played for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians.

New York Yankees v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Jeff Kent waves to the crowd before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to Dusty Baker before the San Francisco Giants game against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the younger Kent, 23, was selected by the New York Yankees in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M.

The Yankees traded Kent and left-hander Henry Lalane to the Giants for outfielder Heliot Ramos on Aug. 3.

2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship
GettyOMAHA, NE – JUNE 24: Kaeden Kent #3 of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Tennessee Volunteers during the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship on June 24, 2024 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Kent hit .267/.283/.489 with a pair of homers and five RBI over 10 games with the Emeralds before being promoted to Double-A.

The shortstop slashed .301/.59/.433 with six home runs, 43 RBI and 20 stolen bases over 76 games with the Yankees’ High-A affiliate this season.

Kent is the Giants’ No. 20 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

San Francisco Giants v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 14: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on September 14, 2026 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Giants lost four of their last 10 games. Before the Cardinals series, they were swept by the San Diego Padres.

With a 62-89 record, San Francisco is already eliminated from postseason contention.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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San Francisco Giants Promote Hall of Famer’s Son Amid Cardinals Series

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