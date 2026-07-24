San Francisco Giants Promote Pair of Top Prospects Ahead of Angels Series

The San Francisco Giants‘ odds to make the playoffs are dwindling. The team got swept by the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series on Wednesday. It capped off a 1-5 road trip out of the All-Star break.

The Giants currently hold the third-worst record in Major League Baseball at 42-60. But San Francisco announced a pair of intriguing moves on Thursday within their minor league organization that could excite fans.

San Francisco Giants Promote Two Highly Touted Teenagers to Single-A

The Giants’ Senior Director of Player Development, Kyle Haines, joined Glen Kuiper’s show on Thursday to announce that the team is promoting its two top prospects, infielders Josuar Gonzalez and Luis Hernandez, from rookie ball in the Arizona Complex League to Single-A.

The 18-year-old Gonzalez is the Giants’ No. 1 overall prospect and ranks as the 15th best across the MLB, according to MLB Pipeline. The 17-year-old Hernandez is San Francisco’s No. 2 overall prospect and the 32nd-best MLB prospect.

Both teenagers earned their promotions after dominating the ACL. Gonzalez slashed .343/.451/.515 and recorded 2 home runs and 24 RBIs in 30 games. His infielder mate, Hernandez, slashed .298/.382/.535 and recorded 6 home runs and 45 RBIs in 35 games.

The Giants are being aggressive within their minor league organization. They recently promoted fellow top-10 prospects Gavin Kilen (No. 4), Dakota Jordan (No.5) and Trevor Cohen (No.9) from High-A to Double-A on Jul. 17.

In addition, they also promoted outfielder Bo Davidson (No. 6-ranked Giants prospect) from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento.

Giants Invested Heavily to Sign Gonzalez and Hernandez

San Francisco has reinvigorated their farm system with talented young players and signed Gonzalez and Hernandez via the international signing period. Gonzalez was widely regarded as the No. 2 international prospect, behind only Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki. The Giants and the 18-year-old agreed on a $3 million signing bonus.

The Giants then went after the best international prospect in the 2026 class. Venezuelan shortstop Luis Hernandez and San Francisco agreed to a $5 million signing bonus, the second-highest in franchise history.

Giants Fans React To Organizational Move

Giants fans shared their excitement about Gonzalez and Hernandez’s promotions via X:

@Michael Monreal: “The kids are moving up! Josuar has top prospect in baseball upside and Luis is going to be in Low-A at 17 years old. Exciting stuff in the SF Giants system!”

@Coast to Coast Baseball: “BANG! Josuar and Luis are officially going to be playing televised games. I know which Giants games I’m going to be watching for the rest of the year, the San Jose Giants.”

@BayAreaEmo: “Wow Josuar Gonzalez and Luis Hernandez are coming to San Jose. These boys will be MUST WATCH. Get down to San Jose and check out these future stars.”

What’s Next For the Giants

After a terrible road trip, the Giants come back to Oracle Park and start a six-game homestand on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels (41-62) are one of two teams that have a worse record than the Giants.

After a three-game series against the Angels, the Giants will face an impressive Milwaukee Brewers team.

The Giants are 0-5 in their last five games despite leading at one point in all of them.