Giants Prospect Skyrockets in Latest MLB Rankings

The San Francisco Giants just got swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks and currently own the second-worst record in the National League. Despite the team’s frustrating struggles, the Giants’ farm system received significant news in the latest MLB prospect ranking.

Keith Law of The Athletic ranked the top 50 MLB prospects who are still in the minors. Three San Francisco players landed in the latest ranking, headlined by Josuar Gonzalez. The 18-year-old shortstop was named the No. 7 prospect. Gonzalez saw a significant rise from his No. 38 preseason ranking.

Law wrote about Gonzalez: “Through 13 games — yes, it’s a tiny sample — Gonzalez is hitting .421/.551/.658 with more walks than strikeouts in the Arizona Complex League, where I doubt he spends too much more time. The comparisons to Francisco Lindor just keep coming; he’s a switch-hitter, a 70 defender at short, has real plate discipline, flashes power, just needs to play more and probably do so against better pitching. He could easily be the No. 1 prospect in January.”

Two More San Francisco Giants’ Prospects Join Josuar Gonzalez

Two other San Francisco minor leaguers were ranked among the top 50. 17-year-old shortstop Luis Hernández landed at No. 39. The Giants gave Hernández a $5 million signing bonus to land the best prospect in the 2026 international free agent class.

Law wrote about Hernández: “The youngest player on this list, Hernández signed in January and is already hitting .328/.395/.642 in 17 games in the Arizona Complex League as a 17-year-old. He’s very different from Josuar Gonzalez, his teammate in the ACL, even though they’re both elite shortstop prospects; Hernández is smaller, more physically developed, and less flashy, but still a capable shortstop and a very advanced hitter for his age in almost every way. He’s more likely to move off short for Gonzalez at some point, probably to third base, with the hit/power tools to profile as at least a 55 there or at second.”

2025 first-round pick Gavin Kilen was also slated at No. 48. The Tennessee product is already turning heads in High-A Eugene.

Law wrote about Kilen: “The Giants’ 2025 first-round pick is up to .311/.374/.466 for High-A Eugene with just a 14.5 percent strikeout rate. He’s getting back to his pre-draft self of making a lot of hard contact now that he’s recovered from a bone bruise in his hip. He’s playing shortstop but isn’t going to stick there, probably moving to second base. I’m most sanguine about his chances to continue hitting for high averages given his contact skills and tendency to put the ball in the air.”

Young Giants Transitioning to the Big Leagues

While the future looks bright in the minor leagues, several young Giants are already making their presence felt at the major-league level. Bryce Eldridge, the top power prospect, has been fighting to establish his presence as a primary first base/DH option. The tall left-handed batter has started in 5 of the last 6 games.

Meanwhile, utility catcher/outfielder Jesus Rodriguez forced his way onto the big-league roster by tearing the cover off the ball at Triple-A Sacramento. His versatility has kept him in the lineup. But Rodriguez’s defense across the outfield and behind the plate remains a work in progress.

Drew Gilbert has seen consistent reps in the outfield because of his glove. 25-year-old pitcher, Trevor McDonald has filled in nicely in the starting rotation after Logan Webb was placed on the IL. He is 2-2 in 5 starts and owns a 4.34 ERA.