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San Francisco Giants Quietly Announce Marcelo Mayer Update During Dodgers Series

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 03: Marcelo Mayer #11 of the Boston Red Sox swings the bat during batting practice before the home opener game against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park on April 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

They are coming off an 8-2 loss on Friday night.

Jack Harris of The California Post wrote: “On the 20th anniversary of the 4+1 game, LAD broke it open tonight with four HRs in the eighth, and five total. Also got 6 IP/2 ER/10 K from Tyler Glasnow, plus a scoreless ninth from Edwin Díaz in his return from IL”

San Francisco Giants Announce Marcelo Mayer Update

GettyMarcelo Mayer #11 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases on his way to score a run in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on March 31, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Also on Friday, the Giants announced the latest update on Marcelo Mayer.

He has yet to make his debut for the franchise (at the MLB level).

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “Traveled with the Giants to Los Angeles and ran the bases at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 18.”

According to the site, he could still return before the end of the 2026 regular season.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote (on September 7): “Tony Vitello said “there’s a chance” Marcelo Mayer could appear for Giants before end of year. He is getting closer to a rehab assignment, but they’re also less than three weeks from the end of season. Victor Bericoto is feeling good and is close to a rehab assignment.”

Looking At Mayer

GettyMarcelo Mayer #39 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after his first career home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Mayer was among the top prospects in all of baseball.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

The 23-year-old played part of two years for the franchise before getting traded to the Giants earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Boston Red Sox traded 2B Marcelo Mayer to San Francisco Giants for LHP Erik Miller and CF Carlos Gutierrez.”

Looking At The Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on September 14, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. 

The Giants have had a tough 2026 season.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 64-90 record in 154 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Quietly Announce Marcelo Mayer Update During Dodgers Series

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