San Francisco Giants Quietly Announce Marcelo Mayer Update During Dodgers Series

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

They are coming off an 8-2 loss on Friday night.

Jack Harris of The California Post wrote: “On the 20th anniversary of the 4+1 game, LAD broke it open tonight with four HRs in the eighth, and five total. Also got 6 IP/2 ER/10 K from Tyler Glasnow, plus a scoreless ninth from Edwin Díaz in his return from IL”

San Francisco Giants Announce Marcelo Mayer Update

Also on Friday, the Giants announced the latest update on Marcelo Mayer.

He has yet to make his debut for the franchise (at the MLB level).

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “Traveled with the Giants to Los Angeles and ran the bases at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 18.”

According to the site, he could still return before the end of the 2026 regular season.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote (on September 7): “Tony Vitello said “there’s a chance” Marcelo Mayer could appear for Giants before end of year. He is getting closer to a rehab assignment, but they’re also less than three weeks from the end of season. Victor Bericoto is feeling good and is close to a rehab assignment.”

Looking At Mayer

Mayer was among the top prospects in all of baseball.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

The 23-year-old played part of two years for the franchise before getting traded to the Giants earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Boston Red Sox traded 2B Marcelo Mayer to San Francisco Giants for LHP Erik Miller and CF Carlos Gutierrez.”

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants have had a tough 2026 season.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 64-90 record in 154 games.