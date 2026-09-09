San Francisco Giants Quietly Announced Marcelo Mayer Update

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park in California.

The Giants have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, they won by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday.

SF Giants Announced Marcelo Mayer Update

During their series with the Cardinals, the Giants announced the latest update on Marcelo Mayer.

MLB.com wrote (on September 8): “Continuing to ramp up his baseball activities. Hit on the field and took ground balls on Sept. 8.”

Mayer has yet to make his Giants debut (he has been out since June 25).

He was traded (via the Boston Red Sox) earlier this year.

Before the injury, Mayer had been batting .220 with 45 hits, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and three stolen bases in 70 games.

Social Media On Mayer

Here’s what people have been saying:

Alex Pavlovic (September 7): “Tony Vitello said “there’s a chance” Marcelo Mayer could appear for Giants before end of year. He is getting closer to a rehab assignment, but they’re also less than three weeks from the end of season. Victor Bericoto is feeling good and is close to a rehab assignment.”

@C2Cbsbl (September 7): “Pretty much what I expected on the Marcelo Mayer front Hate to see my fears around that move playing out in real time, he really struggles to keep himself on the field Finally got close to finishing rehab and then had an almost monthlong setback”

@BayAreaTrev (September 7): “Marcelo Mayer coming back and going crazy to end the year would make the vibes infinitely better”

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 61-85 record in 146 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 35-36 in 71 games at home).