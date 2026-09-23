San Francisco Giants Quietly Announced Willy Adames Update

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Minnesota Twins at Oracle Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants lost 3-2. They had plenty of chances late, but left 10 on base. They’ll need to win out to get a four-game winning streak in 2026.”

SF Giants Announced Willy Adames Update

Earlier this week, the Giants announced the latest update on Willy Adames.

MLB.com wrote (on September 21): “Took batting practice and ground balls at Oracle Park on Sept. 21.”

Adames last played in a game on August 23.

He batted .230 with 107 hits, 21 home runs, 51 RBIs, 62 runs and five stolen bases in 121 games this year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 24): “San Francisco Giants placed SS Willy Adames on the 10-day injured list. Left elbow sprain.”

Looking At Adames

Adames spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following Tampa Bay, he played 3.5 seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 31-year-old has been with the Giants since the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 7, 2024): “Willy Adames will receive a $22 million signing bonus in his deal with the Giants. The $182 million guarantee is the third-largest free agent contract ever for a Dominican-born player, behind only Albert Pujols and Robinson Cano. And it tops the $167 million deal of Buster Posey.”

Adames is batting .243 with 1,040 hits, 201 home runs, 610 RBIs, 623 runs and 68 stolen bases in 1,161 career games.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-93 record in 158 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games (and are 37-40 in 77 games at home).