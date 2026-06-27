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San Francisco Giants Quietly Cut Player Before Braves Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the pitching mound against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park.

They most recently lost Friday’s game by a score of 3-1.

SF Giants Quietly Cut Player Before Braves Series

GettyPitcher Wilkin Ramos #71 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ahead of their series with the Braves, the Giants announced that they had designated Wilkin Ramos for assignment.

The Giants wrote (via X) on June 26: “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • C Drew Cavanaugh (#61) selected to the Major League roster. • C Daniel Susac placed on the 10-day Injured List with a low back strain. • RHP Wilkin Ramos designated for assignment.”

Ramos appeared in just two games for the Giants this season.

The 25-year-old rookie could end up back with their Triple-A team (if no one claims him).

Social Media Reacts

GettyWilkin Ramos #71 of the San Francisco Giants prepares to throw a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in his MLB debut during the fifth inning at American Family Field on June 01, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s what people were saying about the series of roster moves:

@TJDelgado: “Why wouldn’t they just call up Jesus Rodriguez instead of having to make room on the 40?”

@ScottBartlett48: “Not sure I know Wilkin Ramos. Actually I’m sure I don’t.”

@Digit__10: “#ForeverGiant Wilkin, you will be missed”

GettyWilkin Ramos #71 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in his MLB debut during the fifth inning at American Family Field on June 01, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

@MocsBaseball: “Congrats to former @FSC_Mocs standout Drew Cavanaugh on being called up to the big leagues! #LetsGoMocs”

@cjreactztv: “Watch him be another insane catcher like Susac”

@Kristie2u: “Who is Wilkin Ramos??”

@y0y0y08: “The Giants need better quality bullpen arms.. Why FO so afraid to DFA these garbage relievers? The team is nearly last place.. Nothing to lose. Call up some younger relievers!!”

SF Giants Right Now

GettyDrew Cavanaugh #61 of the San Francisco Giants hits a single for his first major league hit against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Oracle Park on June 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants have gone 33-48 in 81 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League West.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 16-22 in 28 games at Oracle Park).

After two more games with Atlanta, the Giants will visit the Diamondbacks on Monday in Arizona.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Quietly Cut Player Before Braves Series

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