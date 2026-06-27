San Francisco Giants Quietly Cut Player Before Braves Series

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park.

They most recently lost Friday’s game by a score of 3-1.

SF Giants Quietly Cut Player Before Braves Series

Ahead of their series with the Braves, the Giants announced that they had designated Wilkin Ramos for assignment.

The Giants wrote (via X) on June 26: “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • C Drew Cavanaugh (#61) selected to the Major League roster. • C Daniel Susac placed on the 10-day Injured List with a low back strain. • RHP Wilkin Ramos designated for assignment.”

Ramos appeared in just two games for the Giants this season.

The 25-year-old rookie could end up back with their Triple-A team (if no one claims him).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the series of roster moves:

@TJDelgado: “Why wouldn’t they just call up Jesus Rodriguez instead of having to make room on the 40?”

@ScottBartlett48: “Not sure I know Wilkin Ramos. Actually I’m sure I don’t.”

@Digit__10: “#ForeverGiant Wilkin, you will be missed”

@MocsBaseball: “Congrats to former @FSC_Mocs standout Drew Cavanaugh on being called up to the big leagues! #LetsGoMocs”

@cjreactztv: “Watch him be another insane catcher like Susac”

@Kristie2u: “Who is Wilkin Ramos??”

@y0y0y08: “The Giants need better quality bullpen arms.. Why FO so afraid to DFA these garbage relievers? The team is nearly last place.. Nothing to lose. Call up some younger relievers!!”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have gone 33-48 in 81 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League West.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 16-22 in 28 games at Oracle Park).

After two more games with Atlanta, the Giants will visit the Diamondbacks on Monday in Arizona.