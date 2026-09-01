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San Francisco Giants Quietly Sign 24-Year-Old Catcher Before Pirates Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 20: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on May 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. Diamondbacks won 6-3. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves by a score of 7-3 at Truist Park in Georgia.

They will now open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

San Francisco Giants Quietly Sign 24-Year-Old Catcher

GettyPresident of Baseball Operations Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants looks on before the game against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Also on Monday, news came out that the Giants had signed Charlie Muniz.

Billings Mustangs wrote (on August 31): “Charlie Muniz is moving up!🤠 The San Francisco Giants have officially purchased the contract for the Mustangs catcher who broke the Billings single season home run record in 2026 with 27 Homers! Thank you, and good luck Charlie!”

Muniz will turn 25 next month.

@SFGiants_Daily_ added: “The Giants have purchased the contract of 24 year old catcher Charlie Muniz from the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League and will be assigning him to High-A Eugene. In 2026 with the Mustangs he hit .361 with 27 homers and 106 RBI’s in 85 games. 👀”

Looking At The Giants Right Now

GettyDylan Smith #66 of the San Francisco Giants reacts with Andrew Knizner #19 following the 7-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Giants came into the season with one of the most high-profile rosters in all of baseball.

That said, they have had a very tough 2026 season.

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 57-81 record in 138 games.

GettyOsleivis Basabe #39 of the San Francisco Giants fail to bring in the ball as Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves slides into third during the fifth inning at Truist Park on August 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Following three games with the Pirates, the Giants will remain on the road to visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

GettyRonny Simon #63 of the Pittsburgh Pirates is greeted by manager Don Kelly #12 after coming around to score in the fourth inning during the game against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on August 14, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

The Pirates are currently the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 67-71 record in 138 games.

Following their series with the Giants, the Pirates will remain at home to host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Quietly Sign 24-Year-Old Catcher Before Pirates Series

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