San Francisco Giants Quietly Sign 24-Year-Old Catcher Before Pirates Series

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves by a score of 7-3 at Truist Park in Georgia.

They will now open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

San Francisco Giants Quietly Sign 24-Year-Old Catcher

Also on Monday, news came out that the Giants had signed Charlie Muniz.

Billings Mustangs wrote (on August 31): “Charlie Muniz is moving up!🤠 The San Francisco Giants have officially purchased the contract for the Mustangs catcher who broke the Billings single season home run record in 2026 with 27 Homers! Thank you, and good luck Charlie!”

Muniz will turn 25 next month.

@SFGiants_Daily_ added: “The Giants have purchased the contract of 24 year old catcher Charlie Muniz from the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League and will be assigning him to High-A Eugene. In 2026 with the Mustangs he hit .361 with 27 homers and 106 RBI’s in 85 games. 👀”

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants came into the season with one of the most high-profile rosters in all of baseball.

That said, they have had a very tough 2026 season.

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 57-81 record in 138 games.

Following three games with the Pirates, the Giants will remain on the road to visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are currently the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 67-71 record in 138 games.

Following their series with the Giants, the Pirates will remain at home to host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.