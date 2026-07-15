Hi, Subscriber

San Francisco Giants Quietly Sign Catcher To Organization Before Mariners Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 20: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on May 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. Diamondbacks won 6-3. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants will resume action (after the All-Star break) when they visit the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

The Giants are coming off a series where they took three out of four games from the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.

SF Giants Quietly Sign Catcher To Organization

GettySan Francisco Giants’ president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, watches the Giants during batting practice before their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on September 12, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Before the All-Star Game, the MLB held the 2026 draft.

Following the draft, the Giants signed catcher Scott Gell.

Stony Brook Baseball wrote: “Golden Opportunity 🌉 Scotty is Bay Bound after signing a contract with the @SFGiants !”

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Isaac Edelman: “Stony Brook catcher Scott Gell (6’1, 190) has signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants as a free agent, per source. Gell, who is from Trumbull, CT, played for the Bristol Blues of the NECBL the last two summers. Gell ranked 2nd on Stony Brook in RBI’s (35) and third in batting average (.303) this past season.”

Jeff Young: “The #SFGiants did not draft a catcher this year, but one of their first UDFA signings is a backstop. Scott Gell had an .824 OPS with 3 home runs and 35 RBI 156 plate appearances for Stony Brook this season.”

Looking At The Giants

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale #23 after being thrown out of the game against the Colorado Rockies during the top of the third inning at Oracle Park on July 11, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 41-55 record in 96 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and 19-30 in 49 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

San Francisco Giants Quietly Sign Catcher To Organization Before Mariners Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x