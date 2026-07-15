San Francisco Giants Quietly Sign Catcher To Organization Before Mariners Game

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants will resume action (after the All-Star break) when they visit the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

The Giants are coming off a series where they took three out of four games from the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.

SF Giants Quietly Sign Catcher To Organization

Before the All-Star Game, the MLB held the 2026 draft.

Following the draft, the Giants signed catcher Scott Gell.

Stony Brook Baseball wrote: “Golden Opportunity 🌉 Scotty is Bay Bound after signing a contract with the @SFGiants !”

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Isaac Edelman: “Stony Brook catcher Scott Gell (6’1, 190) has signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants as a free agent, per source. Gell, who is from Trumbull, CT, played for the Bristol Blues of the NECBL the last two summers. Gell ranked 2nd on Stony Brook in RBI’s (35) and third in batting average (.303) this past season.”

Jeff Young: “The #SFGiants did not draft a catcher this year, but one of their first UDFA signings is a backstop. Scott Gell had an .824 OPS with 3 home runs and 35 RBI 156 plate appearances for Stony Brook this season.”

Looking At The Giants

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 41-55 record in 96 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and 19-30 in 49 games on the road).