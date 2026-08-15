Rafael Devers Heavily Criticized for ‘Basic Baseball’ Mistake

Several blunders throughout the 2026 season perfectly encapsulate why it has been such a disappointment for the San Francisco Giants. A baserunning miscue from Rafael Devers in the ninth inning of the team’s loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday, August 14, is another to add to the list.

Trailing 5-1, the Giants faced long odds entering the ninth inning. But a leadoff triple from Jonah Cox, followed by an RBI double from Devers cut the deficit and started what looked like it could be a rally.

The next hitter, Bryce Eldridge, hit a sinking liner to center field that looked like it would keep the rally going. Instead, the rally all but ended.

Rafael Devers Was Needless Aggressive on Bases

Off of Eldridge’s bat, it initially looked like a third straight hit for the Giants to start the ninth inning, which would bring the tying run to the plate with nobody on base. Cole Carrigg, Colorado’s center fielder, had other ideas.

Carrigg read the ball off of Eldridge’s bat and made a diving catch. He then threw into second base to double off Devers, who took off for third.

Full credit, of course, has to go to Carrigg for making a spectacular catch. That said, one obvious question had to be asked. What was Devers doing?

While this would be a frustrating mistake if Devers represented the tying or go-ahead run, it would at least be understandable in that situation. But in the ninth inning with the team down three runs, Devers’ run makes no difference in the outcome of the game. If the Giants were going to tie or win the game, Devers would score — but it couldn’t happen on that play.

Those watching the game panned Devers for the blunder.

Devers Was Blasted for Miscue

“Rafael Devers, what are you doing? Just needed you to not do that. Finding such creative ways to lose is an art,” one observer said.

“No idea what Devers is thinking… unbelievable stuff,” another watcher added.

“What is Devers doing? That is basic baseball. That’s what’s most frustrating…watching big leaguers make little league mistakes,” someone else said.

The mistake effectively squashed any chance the Giants had of a comeback. Things were made slightly worse when the next hitter, Víctor Bericoto, hit a single that, had Devers stayed at second, would have brought the tying run to the plate. But with a three-run lead, two outs and only one runner on base, the Rockies had room for error.