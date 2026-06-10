San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change Before Nationals Series Finale

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park in California.

They are coming off a 6-3 loss on Tuesday.

Rafael Devers (who batted 2nd) finished with one walk and one strikeout.

SF Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 6/10 C. Schmitt SS L. Arraez 2B M. Chapman 3B R. Devers 1B J. Hoo Lee RF B. Eldridge DH D. Susac C V. Bericoto LF J. Cox CF R. Ray SP”

Devers has been moved down to the 4th spot in the lineup on Wednesday.

The three-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .233 with 62 hits, eight home runs, 32 RBI’s and 31 runs in his first 68 games of the season.

Devers is in his second year with the Giants.

He had spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career on the Boston Red Sox (and won the 2018 World Series title).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Wednesday’s lineup:

Alex Pavlovic: “A day off for Adames: Schmitt SS, Arraez 2B, Chapman 3B, Devers 1B, Lee RF, Eldridge DH, Susac C, Bericoto LF, Cox CF. Ray LHP”

@SebasL2910: “How are Lee and Eldridge hitting behind Devers and Chapman. Stop with that lefty lefty stuff both of them can hit lefties just fine”

@loldev000: “You need to put Lee and Eldridge up, they’ve been better hitters than Chapman and Devers. They deserve more at bats”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 27-41 record in 68 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 12-18 in 30 games at Oracle Park in San Francisco).