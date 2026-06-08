San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change Before Nationals Series

On Monday night, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Washington Nationals (at home) in California.

The Giants are coming off a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Rafael Devers (who started at first base) finished with one walk, one run and three strikeouts.

SF Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change

For Monday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 6/8 Schmitt LF Devers DH Arraez 2B Adames SS Lee RF Eldridge 1B Chapman 3B Haase C Gilbert CF Webb SP”

For Monday’s game, Devers has been moved to DH for the first time since June 1.

The three-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .240 with 62 hits, eight home runs, 32 RBI’s and 30 runs in 66 games.

He is in his second season with the Giants.

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Monday’s lineup:

@Sportsman2000: “They need to stop starting Gilbert he’s being over expose he’s not a starter I don’t care if he played for Tony in college need to learn to use your bench”

@SportsAnthony: “To the MANY #SFGiants fans who want to see Bryce play 1st, you got your wish. Eldridge drawing the assignment at 1B tonight. Devers DHing.”

@Tia_Dubs: “Why keep starting Gilbert? Give Cox a chance…”

@dham949: “Looks like Nats are going with an opener since starter changed – that’s why Gilbert starting and Adames moved up in order – just my guess”

SF Giants Right Now