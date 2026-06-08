Hi, Subscriber

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change Before Nationals Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 02: Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants wears a '4' patch in honor of Lou Gehrig Day against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at American Family Field on June 02, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Washington Nationals (at home) in California.

The Giants are coming off a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Rafael Devers (who started at first base) finished with one walk, one run and three strikeouts.

SF Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants hits a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Monday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB:Giants 6/8 Schmitt LF Devers DH Arraez 2B Adames SS Lee RF Eldridge 1B Chapman 3B Haase C Gilbert CF Webb SP”

For Monday’s game, Devers has been moved to DH for the first time since June 1.

The three-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .240 with 62 hits, eight home runs, 32 RBI’s and 30 runs in 66 games.

He is in his second season with the Giants.

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates a RBI double against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about Monday’s lineup:

@Sportsman2000: “They need to stop starting Gilbert he’s being over expose he’s not a starter I don’t care if he played for Tony in college need to learn to use your bench”

@SportsAnthony: “To the MANY #SFGiants fans who want to see Bryce play 1st, you got your wish. Eldridge drawing the assignment at 1B tonight. Devers DHing.”

@Tia_Dubs: “Why keep starting Gilbert? Give Cox a chance…”

@dham949: “Looks like Nats are going with an opener since starter changed – that’s why Gilbert starting and Adames moved up in order – just my guess”

SF Giants Right Now

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Willy Adames #2 after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change Before Nationals Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x