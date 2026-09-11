San Francisco Giants Announce Sudden Rafael Devers Change Before Padres Series

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants will begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park.

Most recently, the Giants won 7-6 as they finished a sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday

Rafael Devers did not appear in the series finale.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change

Ahead of the series opener, the San Francisco Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Giants 9/11 J. Cox CF R. Devers DH B. Eldridge 1B O. Basabe 2B T. Hill LF S. Whitcomb 3B J. Lee RF A. Knizner C C. Koss SS A. Molina SP”

After a day off on Wednesday, Rafael Devers is back in the starting lineup and serving as the team’s designated hitter.

Giants manager Torey Vitello stated that Wednesday was a day off for Devers, who had previously appeared in 309 consecutive games. Vitello added that Devers had been dealing with some leg issues; however, that will not keep him out of Friday’s matchup against San Diego.

Despite any minor leg injuries, Devers has been among the hottest hitters in baseball. Over the last 17 games, Devers is batting .375 with nine home runs and a 1.356 OPS.

Overall, the three-time All-Star is batting .258 with 142 hits, 36 doubles, 35 home runs, one triple, 86 runs and 92 RBIs in 146 games.

Giants Right Now

Despite the sweep over the Cardinals, the San Francisco Giants have already been eliminated from postseason contention. At 62-85, they hold the second-worst record in the National League. The Giants have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Anthony Molina is set to make his third start for San Francisco. Molina enters Friday’s contest with a 3-0 record and a 2.79 ERA in 19.1 innings. He had a strong last start as he did not allow an earned run over five innings and struck out six batters.

Padres Right Now

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres have also announced their starting lineup for Friday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Padres 9/11 F. Tatis Jr. 2B J. Cronenworth 1B M. Machado 3B L. Campusano DH J. Merrill CF X. Bogaerts SS S. Taylor LF D. Harris RF F. Fermin C R. Ray SP”

The Padres finished off a series sweep over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. They improved to 78-68 on the season. San Diego has gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.