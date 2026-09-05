Rafael Devers Achieves Feat Only Matched by Willie Mays, Barry Bonds in Giants’ History

Despite the struggles of his team, Rafael Devers has put together a good season for the San Francisco Giants.

In a game against the New York Mets, Devers continued a hot streak. In the process, he joined an exclusive club in franchise history, joining two of the greatest players in the history of Major League Baseball.

Only Willie Mays and Barry Bonds Have Equaled Rafael Devers’ Hot Streak

Devers slugged a pair of home runs in the 9-5 win over the Mets, giving him six over the last 6 games. Naturally, when a hitter like Devers gets hot, pitchers often try to stay away from him. So, in addition to the 6 home runs, he’s also drawn 7 walks in the same 6-game stretch.

Sarah Langs of MLB noted how rare that is.

“Giants with 6+ home runs and 7+ walks in a 6-game span in a season, since at least 1900: 2026 Rafael Devers, 2004 Barry Bonds, 1958 Willie Mays,” Langs shared on X.

Even before his second home run of the game and sixth home run in 6 games, Devers was in exclusive company.

“Giants with 5+ home runs and 7+ walks in a 6-game span, since at least 1900: 2026 Rafael Devers, 2004 ‘03, ‘02, ‘01, ‘00, ‘98, ‘97 Barry Bonds, 1970, ‘69 Willie McCovey, 1961 Orlando Cepeda, 1958 Willie Mays, 1933 ‘29 Mel Ott,” Langs shared after Devers’ first homer.

The players not on either list are quite impressive. Other great sluggers in franchise history include Hall of Famers Bill Terry and Jeff Kent, 1989 National League MVP Kevin Mitchell and MVP runner-ups Will Clark and Matt Williams.

Devers Now Has Realistic Chance at 40 Home Runs

While the Giants have had great sluggers throughout their history, power has been harder to come by in more recent seasons. In 2025, Willy Adames became the first Giant since 2004 (Bonds) to hit 30 home runs in a season.

Devers has now surpassed Adames’ 2025 total, with the two home runs against the Mets giving him 35 for the season. If he gets to 40, Devers will be the first Giant since Bonds in 2004 to reach that milestone.

If Devers does get to 40 home runs, there’s a chance he can make franchise history.

“Rafael Devers could be the first-ever Giant to have 40 doubles, 40 home runs and 100 RBIs in a season. He’s at 34 2B, 35 HR and 91 RBI with 19 games to go. It’s a lot but possible,” Kylen Mills of NBC Sports Bay Area posted.

With 19 games remaining, Devers is now on pace to finish the season with just 39 home runs, 38 doubles and 103 RBI.

The ballparks left on San Francisco’s schedule do pose a challenge. All of the 19 remaining games are at parks generally considered more pitcher-friendly: 1 at Citi Field, 12 at San Francisco’s Oracle Park, three at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium and three at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.