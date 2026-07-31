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Robbie Ray Makes Brutally Honest Statement About San Francisco Giants Future

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 13: Robbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants grabs the rosin bag from teammate Willy Adames #2 during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the San Francisco Giants opened up a series with the Padres in San Diego.

They won by a score of 4-1.

Robbie Ray went 6.0 innings, allowing just four hits and one run.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Area wrote: “There was some risk in starting Robbie Ray this close to the deadline, but it couldn’t have gone much better. He gave up one run and struck out six in six innings, dialing it up to 95 mph to strike out Manny Machado in his final inning. His ERA is down to 3.08.”

Robbie Ray Makes Brutally Honest Statement About Future

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on July 30, 2026 in San Diego, California.

After the game, Ray was asked about his future (h/t SF Giants on NBCS).

Ray: “Just with the trade deadline coming up, I just tried to put everything out of my head as far as leading up to this start… It obviously comes up now that this could be my last start in a Giants uniform.”

Ray is in the middle of his third year with the Giants.

He is off to a strong start to the year with a 10-6 record (and 3.08 ERA) in 22 games.

Looking At Ray’s Career

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on July 30, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Ray was picked in the 12th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

The former Cy Young Award winner has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers over 13 seasons.

With the Giants struggling, he is an ideal trade candidate.

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ray is a two-time MLB All-Star.

He will turn 35 in October.

SF Giants Right Now

GettyTony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after being ejected during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 47-62 record in 109 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 21-35 in 56 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Robbie Ray Makes Brutally Honest Statement About San Francisco Giants Future

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