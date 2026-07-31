Robbie Ray Makes Brutally Honest Statement About San Francisco Giants Future

On Thursday night, the San Francisco Giants opened up a series with the Padres in San Diego.

They won by a score of 4-1.

Robbie Ray went 6.0 innings, allowing just four hits and one run.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Area wrote: “There was some risk in starting Robbie Ray this close to the deadline, but it couldn’t have gone much better. He gave up one run and struck out six in six innings, dialing it up to 95 mph to strike out Manny Machado in his final inning. His ERA is down to 3.08.”

Robbie Ray Makes Brutally Honest Statement About Future

After the game, Ray was asked about his future (h/t SF Giants on NBCS).

Ray: “Just with the trade deadline coming up, I just tried to put everything out of my head as far as leading up to this start… It obviously comes up now that this could be my last start in a Giants uniform.”

Ray is in the middle of his third year with the Giants.

He is off to a strong start to the year with a 10-6 record (and 3.08 ERA) in 22 games.

Looking At Ray’s Career

Ray was picked in the 12th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

The former Cy Young Award winner has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers over 13 seasons.

With the Giants struggling, he is an ideal trade candidate.

Ray is a two-time MLB All-Star.

He will turn 35 in October.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 47-62 record in 109 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 21-35 in 56 games on the road).