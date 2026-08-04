Robbie Ray Sends Out 5-Word Post After San Francisco Giants Trade To Padres

On Monday, news came out that the San Francisco Giants had traded Robbie Ray to the San Diego Padres.

Ray had been in the middle of a solid season.

He is currently 10-6 with a 3.08 ERA in 22 games.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants and San Diego Padres completed a trade today with RHP Miguel Mendez and IF Joniel Hernandez joining the Giants in exchange for LHP Robbie Ray and cash considerations.”

Robbie Ray Sends Out 5-Word Post After Trade

Following the trade, Ray sent out a post (via X).

The SF Giants wrote: “Tough as they come and a 2025 All-Star Thank You, Robbie 🧡”

Ray responded: “Thank you Giants and fans!”

Looking At Ray

Ray was picked in the 12th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

The 34-year-old had been in the middle of his third season with the Giants.

He has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers over 13 MLB seasons.

Ray is a two-time MLB All-Star (and won the 2021 American League Cy Young Award).

Over 287 career games, he has gone 98-87 with a 3.87 ERA.

There is no question that Ray is a huge addition to the Padres heading into their playoff push.

Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 48-65 record in 113 games.

They are in the middle of a series with the Texas Rangers.

Padres Right Now

The Padres are the third-place team in the National League West with a 58-55 record in 113 games.

They are in the middle of a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.