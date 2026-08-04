Robbie Ray Sends Out 5-Word Post After San Francisco Giants Trade To Padres

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Luis Arraez #1 and Bryce Eldridge #8 come talk to Robbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants as he is taken out of the game in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on July 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants and San Diego Padres completed a trade today with RHP Miguel Mendez and IF Joniel Hernandez joining the Giants in exchange for LHP Robbie Ray and cash considerations.”
GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners poses with his family during the Cy Young Award presentation before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.
Ray is a two-time MLB All-Star (and won the 2021 American League Cy Young Award).
Over 287 career games, he has gone 98-87 with a 3.87 ERA.
There is no question that Ray is a huge addition to the Padres heading into their playoff push.
Giants Right Now
GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout during the third inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 48-65 record in 113 games.
GettyManny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Petco Park on June 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.
The Padres are the third-place team in the National League West with a 58-55 record in 113 games.
They are in the middle of a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday, news came out that the San Francisco Giants had traded Robbie Ray to the San Diego Padres.Ray had been in the middle of a solid season.He is currently 10-6 with a 3.08 ERA in 22 games.The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants and San Diego Padres completed a trade today with RHP […]
Robbie Ray Sends Out 5-Word Post After San Francisco Giants Trade To Padres