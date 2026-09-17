Recent San Francisco Giants Trade Looking Worse By The Day

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They won by a score of 6-5.

SF Giants Trade Looking Worse By The Day

With the season over in less than two weeks, it’s worth looking back at a recent trade the Giants made with the Atlanta Braves.

The Giants wrote (via X) on August 2: “The #SFGiants and Atlanta Braves completed a trade today, with RHP Anthony Molina joining the Giants in exchange for RHP Tyler Mahle. Molina was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.”

Mahle had struggled with the Giants, going 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts.

Trading away a high-priced veteran was the right move for a struggling Giants team looking to go younger.

That said, Mahle has been incredible since joining the Braves.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote (on September 12): “Tyler Mahle as an Atlanta Brave: 7 starts, 43 1/3 IP, 6 ER, 34 H, 38 Ks, 6 BBs, 1.25 ERA”

It’s fair to assume that if Mahle had been pitching the way he is for the Braves the Giants could have got a lot more for him.

The season before he got to the Giants, he also went 6-4 with a 2.18 ERA in 16 starts for the Texas Rangers.

Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn wrote (on September 7): “Erik Miller and Tyler Mahle’s sheer dominance with the Red Sox and Braves, respectively, following the trade deadline should pose some interesting questions for the Giants’ front office and coaching staff in the offseason.”

Social Media Buzzing On Mahle

Here’s what people have been saying Mahle recently:

680 The Fan (Sept 14): “We might owe Alex Anthopoulos an apology. 👀 Tyler Mahle is making a serious case for being the best trade deadline acquisition in MLB.”

Just Baseball (Sept 12): “Tyler Mahle with ANOTHER strong outing in a Braves uniform: 7 IP | 6 H | 1 R | 0 BB | 3 K He has a 1.26 ERA in 7 starts with Atlanta 😤”

MLB Network (Aug 31): “Tyler Mahle has the lowest ERA (1.48) with his new team of any starting pitcher acquired at the Trade Deadline! 🔥 DeRo highlights the @Braves RHP and what Atlanta has done to his pitch mix since acquiring him.”

Barrett Sallee (August 30): “Braves P Tyler Mahle has been, by far, the best pitcher trade deadline acquisition in MLB.”