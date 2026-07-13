San Francisco Giants Release 25-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants played their final game before the All-Star break.

They beat the Colorado Rockies by a score of 3-1 at Oracle Park in California.

SF Giants Release 25-Year-Old Pitcher

Also on Sunday, news came out that the Giants had released Juan Sanchez from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 12): “Sacramento River Cats released LHP Juan Sanchez.”

Sanchez never appeared in an MLB game for the Giants.

That said, he had been with the organization for seven seasons (and was most recently in Triple-A).

Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn wrote: “The Giants released lefty reliever Juan Sánchez from their Triple-A roster. He made a case to make the club out of spring training a couple of years ago but underwent Tommy John surgery shortly thereafter. Had an 8.16 ERA in 21 appearances this year.”

At just 25, Sanchez could still be a good addition to another organization in need of pitching depth.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up before the end of the 2026 season.

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