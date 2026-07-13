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San Francisco Giants Release 25-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 18: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants watches from the dugout during the third inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacksat Chase Field on May 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants played their final game before the All-Star break.

They beat the Colorado Rockies by a score of 3-1 at Oracle Park in California.

SF Giants Release 25-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyPitcher Juan Sanchez #81 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Also on Sunday, news came out that the Giants had released Juan Sanchez from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 12): “Sacramento River Cats released LHP Juan Sanchez.”

Sanchez never appeared in an MLB game for the Giants.

That said, he had been with the organization for seven seasons (and was most recently in Triple-A).

Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn wrote: “The Giants released lefty reliever Juan Sánchez from their Triple-A roster. He made a case to make the club out of spring training a couple of years ago but underwent Tommy John surgery shortly thereafter. Had an 8.16 ERA in 21 appearances this year.”

GettyPitcher Juan Sanchez #81 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

At just 25, Sanchez could still be a good addition to another organization in need of pitching depth.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up before the end of the 2026 season.

SF Giants Right Now

GettyHeliot Ramos #17 dumps Powerade on Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants after they beat the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on July 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Release 25-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

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